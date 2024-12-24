What Is A Smear Campaign? Find Out The Meaning Of Term Amid Blake Lively’s Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual harassment

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are at loggerheads as the duo becomes embroiled in a legal battle. The actress has filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, alleging that the actor-director sexually harassed her on the set of It Ends With Us.

The case escalated after the filmmaker’s alleged smear campaign against Lively gained media attention. According to reports from InTouch Weekly, Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, orchestrated the campaign to “destroy” Lively’s reputation.

Following the filing of the lawsuit, the term “smear campaign” was widely searched on the internet. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, the term refers to “actions intended to harm the reputation of a person.”

To support her claims, Lively shared screenshots of messages exchanged between her and the director of her latest film. One of the messages that stood out in the lawsuit was a screenshot of a tweet, which read: “Hailey Bieber’s history of bullying many women.” In the same chat, the filmmaker had asked, “This is what we would need.”

According to the evidence shared by the actress, Baldoni sent the aforementioned tweet to his PR executive, who responded: “Yes, I literally just spoke to Melissa Nathan about this during the break regarding what we discussed last night for social and digital. Focus on Reddit, TikTok, IG [Instagram].”

Meanwhile, in her accusations against Baldoni, Blake Lively claimed that the actor made her uncomfortable by sharing details about his intimate relationships. She further stated that the director’s behavior on the set of the movie caused her to forgo multiple opportunities, including the chance to host the premiere episode of SNL.

The complaint documents, obtained by various media outlets, stated: “The effects on Ms. Lively’s professional life were immediate and substantial. Given the ongoing nature of the campaign and the associated negative public sentiment, Ms. Lively did not believe she could proceed with public appearances or events without being forced to openly discuss what happened on set.”

Following the accusations, author Colleen Hoover and Lively’s co-star, Brandon Sklenar, publicly expressed their support for the actress.

