‘Thank You For Being...’: Colleen Hoover Speaks In Support Of Blake Lively Amid Her Allegations Against Justin Baldoni

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual harassment.

Colleen Hoover, the author of It Ends With Us, supports Blake Lively after the actress' sexual harassment allegations against Justin Baldoni came to light. On her Instagram stories, Hoover shared a picture of herself with the Green Lantern actress from the screening of the movie adaptation and praised her as a kind human being.

According to the documents obtained by the media portals, Blake Lively has accused Baldoni of harassing the actress on the sets of their film. Following the complaint, the producers sat down for a meeting to address concerns of Blake and speak up about the filmmaker's behaviour towards the Age of Adeline star.

As for Hoover, the author, alongside her picture with Lively, wrote a note that read, "@blakelively, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive, and patient since the day we met." She further wrote, "Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt."

It Ends With Us had been one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. Since its release in August, it has been making headlines. Previously, tension between the co-stars had caused the film to come under the radar.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Vs Justin Baldoni: Lawsuit Documents Reveal Taylor Swift's Friendship Was Also A Target

In the complaint put forth by the actress against Baldoni, a number of stipulations were added, which included "no more improvising of kissing." It added, "no more personal, physical touching of, or sexual comments by Mr. Baldoni or Mr. Heath to be tolerated by [Blake Lively] and/or any of her employees, as well as any female cast or crew without their express consent."

Advertisement

According to the reports, Baldoni had allegedly accepted the conditions stated by the actress. However, in a statement to People Magazine, the actor-director's attorney claimed that the allegations by the Gossip Girl alum are "false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt."

Further in her complaints, Lively mentioned that "she has suffered from grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety" due to her co-star's behavior while shooting for the film.

The allegations against Justin Baldoni surfaced on the internet months after the Blake Lively-Jusin Baldoni feud, which went on to be the talk of the town. The co-actors posed separately on the red carpet of the premiere of their movie, nor were they seen sharing the frames together off camera.

It Ends With Us is available to stream on Netflix.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Vs Justin Baldoni: Text Messages Show Justin's Team Allegedly Brewing Stories To Strengthen His Narrative