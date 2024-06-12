Blueface’s Partner Chrisean Rock Gets Indicted At San Fernando Valley Courthouse

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of drugs

Both Christian Rock and Blueface are notorious for hitting headlines. Both individuals are always the topic of discussion among netizens. Now, the discussions regarding Chrisean Rock have taken over the internet even more.

The Time rapper was arrested in the San Fernando Valley recently. This news was shocking, as she was indicted in the courthouse. Read ahead to know the details of her arrest.

Chrisean Rock arrested in Los Angeles

As per TMZ, on July 10, Chrisean Rock was arrested in San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, California. The 24-year-old rapper appeared in court with her and Thotiana rapper’s nine-month-old son, Chrisean Malone Jr.

She attended the court hearing of Blueface’s participation in the October 2022 shooting that took place in Las Vegas, leaving a man wounded.

According to the outlet’s source, after the Mr. Take Ya Bi*** rapper was arrested, her son was taken away from her, and as of now, it is unknown who has Chrisean Malone Jr.’s custody.

As per Entertainment Tonight, a warrant on the 24-year-old rapper’s name has been issued on multiple charges as she is a wanted fugitive in the state of Oklahoma. Her charges also include “possession of marijuana with intent to distribute,” per the outlet’s article. The charges date back to two years.

Her arrest is heavily being talked about online. An X user wrote, “I KNOW YOU LYING.| Chrisean Rock thought it’d be a good idea to show up for Blueface’s latest court appearance and ended up getting locked up herself for an active warrant… that she knew about.”

Chrisean Rock talks about spending time with her son

As per the outlet, Chrisean had shared previously about her warrants and spending time with her son during a live session on her Instagram account.

She said that her warrants were getting cleared. The rapper added, “I've been paying off fees and getting rid of s**t, talking to some people to help my situation out 'cause, you know, I have my son.”

The vocalist shared that the “old” her would have turned herself in. At that moment, she did not plan on being in jail, as her son was growing up. The 24-year-old rapper added that she was figuring that out without serving her jail time and it was working out for her. She said, “So, I'ma work on my little situation."

Chrisean went viral earlier this year, in January for tattooing Blueface’s face on the left part of her face. She was trolled by the netizens for this act.

Now many people are eager to knpw about further news regarding Chrisean Rock’s arrest as she continues to hit the headlines.

