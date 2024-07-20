'Boots Are Impossible To Fill’: Glen Powell Pays Tribute To Bill Paxton Ahead Of His Film Twisters' Release In Theaters

Glen Powell tipped his hat in honor of Bill Paxton!

Powell’s dystopian thriller finally hit the theaters on July 19th, and the actor took a moment to celebrate the occasion on social media with a post dedicated to Paxton, who was the lead in the 1996 film of the same name.

Glen Powell celebrated the release of his film Twisters

The Anyone But You actor shared a picture of him and his Red Wing co-star on X (formally Twitter) and wrote, “As we release Twisters into the world today, I just wanted to look up and tip my hat to the legend that is Bill Paxton.”

Addressing him as a “great friend,” Powell showered praises on his perspective on life. “His boots are impossible to fill, but this life is all about chasing the greats,” he concluded with heart and storm emojis, complimenting the film’s theme.

Before stepping into Paxton’s shoes, the Top Gun: Maverick actor worked with him in 2013’s Red Wing and got along well. “I shot this movie called Red Wing years and years ago, and Bill and I became really close on that movie,” Powell said during his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The Will Wallace helmed Western also starred Breann Johnson, Joelle Carter, Luke Perry, and Frances Fisher.

Powell revealed how Paxton helped him prepare for his role in Twisters

During his appearance on Stephen Colbert’s show, Powell revealed how he used the Tombstone actor’s trick while filming for Twisters. The film had several outdoor shoots in the scorching sun, which can be challenging. But a trick suggested by Paxton did wonders for him!

“He taught me this trick that if you close your eyes and you look up at the sun, it warms your eyes up to the sun, and you can open your eyes,” the Hitman actor said.

“And on Twisters, I really felt like every time I closed my eyes, I got to think of Bill, which was great,” he added.

Twisters—currently running in theaters—also stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, Kiernan Shipka, David Corenswet, Katy M. O'Brian and many others.