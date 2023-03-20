Boruto Chapter 79: How will Omnipotence Jutsu affect Kawaki and Boruto? Deets inside

Boruto Chapter 79 is all set to be released on March 19, 2023 at 12 am JST but with the raw scans and spoilers quickly got viral on the internet earlier week. The plot twist of the previous chapter already created frenzy amongst the fans with Hinata and Naruto being sealed in a different dimension by Kawaki. However the raw scans of the chapter 79 might be indicating towards the bigger plot twists in Boruto. The plot twist will certainly change the direction of the story which earlier focused on Konoha’s defense from Code’s attack. Here is everything that we know.

Boruto Chapter 79

The plot started to get diverted from Code when Kawaki sealed Hinata and Naruto and abandoned the mission of living with Daemon and Eida. To protect Naruto and Konoha village, Kawaki decided to kill Boruto again but the authority of Konoha couldn’t accept this decision.

Kawaki went forward with his plan of killing Boruto while Eida informed everyone about his motives along with Naruto and Hinata’s disappearance. Everyone surrounds Kawaki but he escapes with Momoshiki help as he appears through Boruto’s body.

At the end while Kawaki was talking to Eida, she showed her true god-like power called Omnipotence. Eida rewrites history with her power and reverses the lives of Boruto and Kawaki. With this change Kawaki becomes Naruto Uzumaki’s son who was raised in Konoha. Meanwhile Boruto becomes the outsider who killed Naruto. The god-like power of Eida has now changed the whole plot of Boruto.

These new plot twists of Boruto will certainly keep the fans hooked on the screens till the very end with newly opened possibilities for several characters and their relationships.

