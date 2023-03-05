Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023: From Demon Slayer to Jujutsu Kaisen, here's the full winners’ list

The 7th Crunchyroll Anime Awards event, which was hosted on March 4, 2023, at the Grand Prince Hotel in Tokyo, Japan, The award ceremony had a special aroma as it was the first physical ceremony that was held since 2020; both ceremonies in 2021 and 2022 were virtual due to COVID-19.

Though choosing from a wide range of unbeatable animation and intriguing storylines might be a difficult decision for the judge to come to a conclusion on, there are several anime series that have established a stronghold in the hearts of the audience.

As the craze for Anime grows, it is slowly taking over the fashion, cuisine, and lifestyle of the audiences. It has also been reported that many are keen to learn Japanese language because of the wide influence of Anime, which is usually streamed in Japanese with English subtitles.

Here is the answer for Anime lovers who are excited to know which of the top series took home the award for what particular category.

The hosts for the evening, Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira, made the first physical Anime Awards special with their excellent hosting.The event, which took place in the heart of Tokyo, Japan, was organized in a very grand manner, marking it as the first of the Anime Awards.

Coming to the most important announcement of the Anime Awards winner. There were in total 22 categories for which multiple other anime shows were nominated, out of which only one series received the title.

Anime of the Year - Winner: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Best Original Anime - Winner: Lycoris Recoil Best Anime Character Design - Winner: Akira Matsushima, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc Best Animation - Winner: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc Best New Anime Series - Winner: SPY x FAMILY Best Continuing Anime Series - Winner: One Piece Best Anime Opening Sequence - Winner: “The Rumbling” by SiM, Storyboard and Direction from Takashi Kojima, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Best Anime Ending Sequence - Winner: “Comedy” by Gen Hoshino, Storyboard and Direction from Atsushi Nishigori, SPY x FAMILY Best Anime Score - Winner: Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Best Anime Film - Winner: JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 Best Anime Song - Winner: "The Rumbling" by SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Best Anime Director - Winner: Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc Best Main Anime Character - Winner: Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Best Supporting Anime Character - Winner: Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY Best "Must Protect at All Costs" Anime Character - Winner: Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY Best Action Anime - Winner: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc Best Comedy Anime - Winner: SPY x FAMILY Best Drama Anime - Winner: Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Best Fantasy Anime - Winner: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc Best Romance Anime - Winner: Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- Best Voice Acting Performance (Japanese) - Winner: Yuki Kaji, Eren Jaeger in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Best Voice Acting Performance (English) - Winner: Zach Aguilar, David Martinez in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

With every Anime series or film having their own emotional attribute to which the audience connects on a different level, every individual has a personal connection to what they watch.

As the craze for Anime is increasing worldwide, it is safe to say that there are many more mind-blowing series and films on the way that will definitely be worth watching.