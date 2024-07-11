In 2016, Hollywood's A-list pair Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their split, leaving fans heartbroken all around the world. Since then, there has been a bitter legal battle involving the couple that has resulted in a great deal of mudslinging on both sides.

But over eight years after their split, it appears that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are gradually working toward a divorce settlement.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt slowly reaching a divorce settlement but are far from over

After eight years, the couple is prepared to finalize their divorce; however, there are still creases in the settlement. As for the unresolved concerns in the divorce proceedings, a source close to both celebs tells PEOPLE that "both sides are still talking, but it's not done yet."

Jolie filed for divorce at the beginning of 2016, but the two could not come to terms on several matters. The actors, who starred together in Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005) and By the Sea (2015), were ruled legally single by a judge in 2019.

How many kids do Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have together?

The couple has six children together: Knox and Vivienne, 15; Maddox, 22; Zahara, 19; Pax, 20; and Shiloh, 18. Many have claimed that Jolie has been separating the kids from Brad for the past eight years. In a subtle nod to their side in the court battle, four of the kids have already gotten rid of the Pitt from their last name.

According to PEOPLE, Pitt has virtually no contact with their adult children; but, he has visitation with the younger kids by his arrangement with Jolie. Due to his hectic schedule filming F1 in the UK, he hasn't spent as much time with the younger kids in recent months. According to the sources, Angelina is content and happy with her life right now and is focused on her work and her kids.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's legal battle has got complicated over the years

Their predicament is further complicated by the 2012 private jet incident, in which Jolie accused Pitt of assaulting her in front of children while intoxicated. And with every trial that goes by, the feud over Château Miraval, the French vineyard they shared and were married in, gets more and more heated.

