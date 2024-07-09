Angelina Jolie shines just like the star she is after a fantastic night at the 2024 Tony Awards. Her new Broadway production, The Outsiders, took home several honors, including Best New Musical. For Jolie, who co-produced the musical with her 15-year-old daughter Vivienne, who helped with production, the play is a family affair.

Source says Angelina Jolie is 'happy and content' with life

According to a source close to Jolie who informed PEOPLE, she appears to be content and happy with her life. The source revealed, "She's got her work and her kids first. She's very proud of her kids She works on projects that she is genuinely passionate about and cares about."

Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne inspired her to take up The Outsiders

According to the source, after seeing The Outsiders' world premiere in August 2023 in California, Vivienne, her 15-year-old daughter, encouraged her mother Angelina to take on the position of the lead producer for the musical. The Maleficent actress said to the outlet, "She'll correct me," about her daughter's potential as a theater producer.

She shares six children with Bradd Pitt namely, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 17; Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 19; Vivienne Jolie-Pitt,15; Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 22; Pax Jolie-Pitt, 20; and Knox Jolie-Pitt,15. In June, Angelina celebrated turning 49 by having a quiet day at home with her kids. On May 30, Jolie and Vivienne stepped out together in Los Angeles for the Reefer Madness: The Musical premiere.

About The Outsiders at Tony Awards 2024

The Outsiders won Best New Musical, Best Lighting Design in a Musical, and Best Sound Design in a Musical, and it was nominated for a record-breaking 12 Tony Awards.

Angelina Jolie's upcoming project

Jolie made her most recent big-screen appearance in the 2021 superhero films Those Who Wished Me Dead and Eternals from Marvel Studios. Angelina Jolie's next project is Pablo Larraín's upcoming movie Maria, which is a biopic about Maria Callas. Although a premiere date has not yet been set, the drama was shot in 2023 and is presently in post-production.

