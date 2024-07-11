'Got To Such A Low Point...': When Jennifer Lawrence Revealed How The Kardashians Helped Her During Movie Shoot

Jennifer Lawrence showed her versatility across various projects over the years of her career. Be it in a fantasy-action movie, thriller, or rom-com, she proved her worth as an actress and won many accolades. However, one of her best performances has to be 2017’s Mother, where she played a young woman’s character who faces eerie and ominous incidents after welcoming a set of guests in her house.

In an old conversation with Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer opened up about filming difficult scenes in Mother. She further shared how the Kardashians helped her to move forward and give the shots. Scroll ahead to learn what she said about them.

Did Jennifer Lawrence seek help from the Kardashians?

In 2017, after her movie Mother directed by Darren Aronofsky was released in theatres, she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the conversation, he appreciated JLaw for her outstanding performance in the film and said that he was “still shaken” after watching it. While discussing it, he asked her, “How did you act in this? Did you take a long vacation after this role? This is insane.”

Jennifer Lawrence very calmly said, “I’ve said this before I don’t people know this or not. I got to such a low point in the film, emotionally, like I was going to such a dark place that eventually I had to bring in the Kardashians,” and quickly added, “Not in person.”

Jimmy then chimed in saying that they do that to people and that the Kardashians are like a party bus, showing up to cheer you up while introducing like this is Khloe, Kendall, and the whole family. Later, Jennifer Lawrence further continued, “No, I had to this one scene that, I had never gone that “dark” before and I don’t want to sound like my “craft” but I had never done anything like that horrifying.”

She explained, “So I started getting scared a couple of days before and I was like I needed a tent just to be away from all the extras because I didn’t know what I would do. And then eventually one Kardashian came then another Kardashian came. It was just a computer that was playing The Kardashians and had headshots it also had little notes (to me from them that I had written). However, I can’t share any of them 'cause I don’t wanna offend anyone, it was my own personal thoughts.”

Mother: Plot, cast, and more

Darren Aronofsky’s directorial Mother is a horror thriller. The storyline revolves around a young woman and her husband who get their own home in the middle of nowhere and start their family. However, one sudden day a man shows up, and her husband lets him in. The next day, his wife and two children also drop by unannounced. As days pass by, the woman starts to see different things making her believe that’s the truth and slowly the ominous incidents start to unravel. What happens by the end of the movie might keep you awake in the night.

Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem lead the movie alongside Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kristen Wiig, and more who play different pivotal roles. Jennifer received a lot of appreciation for doing this role. However, if you haven’t watched it yet, stream it on Prime Video.

But let us know what you think about Jennifer Lawrence keeping the Kardashians as her reality ground while doing the dark scenes in the movie.

