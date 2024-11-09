Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon "In It for the Long Haul": Couple’s Bond Deepens as They Cheer Each Other On

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are thriving in their relationship, with a close source revealing that the two are “each other’s biggest cheerleaders.” Despite their busy schedules, Pitt and de Ramon have found a dynamic that works, with each supporting the other's ambitions and personal space.

Pitt, 60, and de Ramon, 34, moved in together in February, a significant step in a relationship that has only grown since they started dating in 2022. Currently, Pitt is busy filming an upcoming Formula 1 movie in Mexico, and de Ramon, a jewelry designer, has been there to support him. The source shares that she understands the importance of the project for Pitt and values his commitment to his work. Meanwhile, de Ramon uses this time to recharge and catch up with friends in Los Angeles, enjoying the independence that Pitt also appreciates.

According to PEOPLE the couple are “each other's biggest cheerleaders” and “It's clear they're in it for the long haul.”



The couple loves to travel and often joins each other on different film locations, balancing their careers and relationship. They made a public debut together on the red carpet at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, where Pitt promoted his latest film, Wolfs, solidifying their status as a supportive and happy couple.

Their relationship has evolved steadily, as insiders note that Pitt deeply admires de Ramon’s laid-back and low-maintenance nature. Moving in together has marked a new chapter, with friends observing a “serious” bond between them, one that goes beyond casual dating.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon seem to have found a harmonious balance of independence and support, leading to a fulfilling relationship. Friends close to the couple express optimism for their future, recognizing a partnership that blends encouragement with a lasting commitment.

