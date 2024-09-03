Brad Pitt And Ines de Ramon Were ‘Very Affectionate And Happy’ Away From Prying Eyes At Venice Film Festival, Says Source

Amid Brad Pitt’s contentious divorce battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, his current girlfriend Ines de Ramon is reportedly a silver lining to his dark cloud. The duo, who took their mostly private romance public at the ongoing Venice Film Festival on Monday, September 2, are very much in love if inputs from sources for various celebrity news and gossip outlets are to be believed.

The actor and his new flame appear lovey-dovey not just for the cameras but are, in fact, the embodiment of a lovesick couple, per tips by Page Six sources. The publication, citing its spies, reported recently that the duo enjoyed hanging out with George Clooney and his wife Amal at the Cipriani Hotel’s pool bar and restaurant before all four of them headed out for their double date.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt And His Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Attend Wolfs Premiere At Venice Film Festival 2024; It's Red Carpet Official Now

“[Pitt] seemed very happy. They were very affectionate and cheerful. It was very sweet,” a source told the abovementioned publication. The couple’s evening was a mix of business and pleasure, per the outlet, as the actor had a private photocall alongside his Wolfs co-star at the hotel. Page Six reports that Pitt and de Ramon arrived at the bar area at around half past seven, where the Money Monster star was already present.

There were about eight other guests, and after exchanging pleasantries, Brad and George took care of the earlier-mentioned business and then got back to the bar to mingle. “All of them were in great spirits and cheerful. There were lots of laughs,” the source added.

Advertisement

The Clooneys and Pitt and de Ramon continued their evening by taking a water taxi from Cipriani to Ristorante da Ivo. They wrapped up the weekend by posing for photographers on the red carpet for the premiere of the actors's earlier mentioned new film. The flick, an old-school action thriller directed by Jon Watts, debuted to a polite four-minute standing ovation in Venice.

Jolie was at the Venice Film Festival too for the premiere of her film Maria. She, however, wrapped her business at the event on Thursday, August 29, itself. The actress and Pitt, for those who may not know, share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. The famous exes parted ways in 2016, but their divorce is still being hashed out.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie Says 'Audience's Relationship' With an Actor is 'Different' in Today's World as She Declines Commenting on Her Divorce