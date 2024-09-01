'Everyone Likes Her': Brad Pitt Had A 'Great Summer' With Girlfriend Ines De Ramon, Source Reveals

It appears that Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon's union is going in a good direction. A source revealed to People Magazine about their relationship which reflects its solid nature.

The insider revealed to the aforementioned publication that Brad had been “working in Europe, so they've spent a lot of time there.” It was further stated that the acclaimed star is ” serious” about Ines, adding, “He's very happy and enjoys spending time with her. She's easygoing and everyone likes her."

On Saturday, August 31, they were reportedly seen at The International Film Festival as they arrived together. They were present at the event for the actor’s new movie with George Clooney, Wolfs, which premieres on September 1, Sunday.

Back in 2023, an insider told the outlet that Ines and Brad's romance was “going very strong,” adding that they “enjoy” in one another’s presence and were "into each other," it was noticeable to anyone who witnessed them together.

In February, the insider revealed to the publication about the pair moving to the Seven star’s home. Ines still had her own house, The source added that both individuals were “going very strong,” and she was content than ever before. In July, the couple made headlines because they were reportedly spotted hand in hand at the British Grand Prix in Northampton, England as the filmstar trailer for F1 was reportedly premiered at the event.

To refresh the memory, both individuals first sparked relationship speculations after being photographed together in November 2022 at a Bono concert. After many weeks they were spotted attending Babylon premiere and afterparty with one another in Los Angeles, per the outlet.

On the other hand, Brad’s divorce drama with Angelina Jolie and the controversy behind his children removing his last name from their names had heavily grabbed the headlines.

Seemingly, along with the actor’s love life with Ines, many people were also very much invested in knowing about the new unfoldings in his split with Jolie as they were once considered the IT couple in Hollywood because the events happening in their legal proceedings are pretty much turning everyone’s heads.

