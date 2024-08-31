Angelina Jolie Says 'Audience's Relationship' With an Actor is 'Different' in Today's World as She Declines Commenting on Her Divorce

Breakups and divorces of prominent faces from the entertainment world have always diverted media attention. From talking about their first meeting to their last post on social media- everything becomes the talk of Tinsel Town. Fans of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were shocked after coming across their divorce news recently.

However, Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie straightaway declined to open up on her divorce with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. During the promotion of her upcoming musical drama Maria, the Mr. And Mrs. Smith actor not only spoke about her character in Maria but also refrained from commenting on her much-talked-about divorce with Brad Pitt.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Rebecca Keegan enquired about Angelina Jolie’s divorce, to which the actor directly refused to comment. Keegan went on to ask-

"May I ask what the status of your divorce is?"

The Eternals star instantly responded-

"No."

On Angelina Jolie’s promotion of Maria, The Hollywood Reporter mentioned that the actor drew clear boundaries on her personal life and her legal separation from fellow star Brad Pitt. Jolie even commented-

"you could have this messy private process and the work spoke. Now, the audience’s relationship is different. I’m trying to get used to what to share."

The Lara Croft star even pointed out that due to her divorce, she is staying back in Los Angeles, but as soon as her youngest child turns 18, she will be moving out of Los Angeles. The divorce was filed by the actor back in 2016, but their legal separation settlements are still going on even after 8 years.

Angelina Jolie further mentioned-

"I grew up in this town. I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave. When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, and safety. I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here."

She even stated-

"[After Los Angeles,] I’ll spend a lot of time in Cambodia. I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met on the sets of the crime drama Mr. And Mrs. Smith back in 2003 and the rest is history. While Pitt was already married to Jennifer Aniston, he was accused of cheating on her with Angelina Jolie. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston separated in January 2005. The actor duo confirmed their engagement in 2012. Later they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in the chapel of Château Miraval, the French village of Correns in 2014. Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016 citing irreconcilable differences as one of the most significant reasons for the separation.

Currently, the Inglorious Basterds star is dating Ines de Ramon, whereas Angelina Jolie is busy with the promotion of her upcoming musical drama Maria at the Venice Film Festival. However, Brad Pitt is expected to attend the popular film festival in September for Wolfs.

