Brad Pitt And His Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Attend Wolfs Premiere At Venice Film Festival 2024; It's Red Carpet Official Now

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the 2024 Venice Film Festival. The couple, who started dating in 2022, attended the premiere of Pitt's new film Wolfs on Sunday, September 1. This is a huge moment in their relationship, as they stepped out publicly for the first time at such a high-profile event.

Pitt wore a custom Louis Vuitton outfit for the event. He wore a black, double-breasted tuxedo jacket with flared pants that had a distinct '70s vibe as per PEOPLE. The details of the outfit, such as square-toe boots, a pearl button on the jacket, and a mesh undershirt that revealed a stack of sparkling chains, added to its style.

His girlfriend, jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, went for a contrasting look in a nearly all-white ensemble. She donned a one-shoulder, floor-length gown with ruched details and a mermaid-style skirt. De Ramon finished her look with dangling earrings, a gold box clutch, and metallic heels. She kept her hair simple, wearing it down, and went with a natural, glowing makeup look.

The couple were not alone on the red carpet. They were joined by Pitt's Wolfs co-star George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney. George wore a classic black suit and bow tie, while Amal looked stunning in a lacy, butter yellow gown.

The foursome posed for photos together, creating an unforgettable moment at the event. The appearance on the red carpet came just a day after the two couples enjoyed a double dinner date at Ristorante da Ivo, the Clooneys' favorite restaurant in Venice.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been together since late 2022. Their relationship has mostly remained out of the public eye, as the couple prefers to keep things private. Despite this, a source confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this summer that their relationship is serious.

"Things have been amazing since they moved in together," a source said in July. "It's more of a serious relationship than just dating." The source went on to say, "Brad loves so many things about her. She's great for him."

Prior to their appearance in Venice, Pitt has brought de Ramon to a few other high-profile events. The couple attended LACMA's annual gala and the Santa Barbara Film Festival but did not pose for photos. Their most recent race before Venice was the British Grand Prix in Northampton, England, in July.

Pitt's presence at the Venice Film Festival has generated a lot of buzz. One reason for the excitement is his new project, Wolfs, in which he co-stars with his longtime friend and Ocean's trilogy co-star George Clooney. Another reason is that Pitt's ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, is also attending the festival to promote her new film, Maria.

However, it appears unlikely that the two will cross paths. Alberto Barbera, the festival's artistic director, confirmed to Vanity Fair that the events are spread out, reducing the possibility of an encounter.

