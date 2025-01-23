Brad Pitt Feels It’s Time to Share His Side After Angelina Jolie Divorce Settlement

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce has been one of Hollywood’s longest and most complex separations. The two, who share six children, finalized their divorce on December 30, 2024, after more than 8 years of legal battles.

Issues ranged from custody disputes to disagreements over the Château Miraval winery in France. “Brad fears he’s lost his kids forever because they’ve been fed so many lies,” an insider tells Life & Style.

As Brad Pitt prepares to promote his upcoming film F1, insiders suggest he might address lingering questions about his marriage. “Brad’s telling friends maybe it’s time to share his side,” said a source close to the actor. Over the years, Jolie has made remarks that some believe hint at their troubled relationship.

For example, she recently spoke about hiding pain from her kids and disliking dishonesty. However, Brad has largely stayed silent, denying allegations of abuse and focusing on his sobriety journey.

The custody battle has been particularly contentious. In 2021, Brad was granted joint custody of their children, but the ruling was overturned after Jolie’s team had the judge disqualified.

Allegations have also surfaced suggesting Jolie may have influenced the children’s relationship with their father. Legal documents revealed claims that she discouraged the kids from spending time with him. Brad’s visitation rights will end when their youngest children, Knox and Vivienne, turn 18 next year.

Meanwhile, the former couple’s legal battle over Château Miraval continues. Brad filed a lawsuit in 2022, claiming Jolie violated an agreement by selling her stake without his consent.

Angelina Jolie stated she sold her portion because of a nondisclosure agreement that would have restricted her from discussing allegations of abuse. “He’s going full force on his winery lawsuit,” said an insider, adding, “He has nothing left to lose.”

Brad has found solace in his relationship with jewelry executive Ines de Ramon, whom he’s been dating for over two years. “Brad’s grateful for Ines,” said the insider. “She’s done so much to help him heal.” As he moves forward, Brad reportedly hopes for closure and peace.

