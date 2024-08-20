Bradley Cooper Reunites With Former Neighbor Will Arnett For The New Episode Of SmartLess Podcast

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of drugs and alcohol.

Not many people know, but Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett's friendship is not new, as they have been friends for a long time. Arnett, who was Cooper's neighbor, was there for him during a difficult period while Cooper was dealing with addiction. Recently, the duo reunited for the taping of Arnett's SmartLess podcast.

According to People Magazine, they reunited at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York, on Saturday, August 17. Cooper had a chat with the podcast hosts—Arnett, Sean Hayes, and Jason Bateman—along with their families, including special guest Oz Pearlman.

Other guests present included Howard Stern and his wife Beth, Jimmy Fallon and his spouse Nancy Juvonen, Jon Hamm and his wife Anna Osceola, Chad Smith, and Shawn Levy.

Back in 2022, the A Star Is Born actor appeared on the podcast, during which he opened up about a heartfelt story involving his ex-neighbor that "changed his life."

The actor spoke about working in the early 2000s comedy scene and the “mean humor” trend of that time. Cooper expressed that he opted for this type of humor as he was “insecure” but later realized that it had hurtful results, especially if it was paired with his past dependency on alcohol.

He asked Arnett if he remembered that incident. The Maestro actor stated that he would never forget when Arnett came to his house when they lived next to each other and said to Cooper, "Hey, man, we had dinner the night before."

Taking a moment, Cooper expressed, "I know you're not supposed to cry on the show. Sorry, this is pretty emotional. I'm not crying... but I'll never forget it." The acclaimed star described his former neighbor as someone who can be "mean" with no ill intention, stating that he behaved like this with his close friends. But Cooper pointed out that he did not know Arnett well enough at that time.

Cooper reflected on the dinner they had, which Arnett later inquired about. The Silver Linings Playbook star stated, "I was like, I remember being at the dinner thinking I was so funny. And I thought these two guys, who were my heroes, thought that I was so funny."

He added, "I don't know if you remember this, Will. I was like, 'Oh, I thought it was great.' And Will tells me, 'You were a real a**hole, man. You were a real a**hole.'"

The actor was shocked when he was asked if he had taken his dogs out at that time. When Cooper expressed his confusion to Arnett, Arnett said that he thought Cooper's dogs had to go to the bathroom as they literally stood by the door.

The Hangover star said that this was the first time he realized he had a problem with substances and alcohol. And it was his former neighbor who was saying that to him. Cooper said that he would never forget that moment.

He realized that the guy who he thought was doing “mean humor” was telling him the truth about that. The actor stated, “And it changed my entire life.” Back in 2023, Cooper touched up on his addiction issue during the episode of Running Wild with Bear Grills: The Challenge.

Cooper mentioned that he felt “very lucky” to have overcome his addiction issues. He revealed that he got sober when he was 29 and had been sober for 19 years.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

