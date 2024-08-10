Throwback: When Bradley Cooper Revealed How Being a Dad Changed His Life

Bradley Cooper is a proud father of daughter Lea, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Irina Shayk. In his past interview, the global superstar opened up about how being a dad positively changes his life. Cooper got candid about how the arrival of his daughter shifted his perspective on life, making him realize more important things in life.

During one of the past episodes of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Bradley Cooper discussed the positive impact of being a father. The Hangover star shared that the arrival of Lea forced him to change himself so that he would inflict "the least amount of damage” on her daughter. "Honestly, I'm not sure I'd be alive if I wasn't a dad," he announced.

Adding further, the actor shared that his daughter served as a major anchor for him in his life by stabilizing his lifestyle for him. Cooper also revealed that he failed to understand when he would hear other parents talking about giving up their lives for their children, until later he realized it, making it clear that there is nothing more important in his life than his daughter.

"This is gonna dictate everything you do from now on. Your DNA is going to tell you that there's something more important than you. It's dope. It's cool. I'm watching this thing morph. And then, all of a sudden, it's like no question," Cooper remarked.

Talking about his transformation after being a father, Bradley Cooper shared that his daughter helped him to recover his lost self-esteem. During his 2022 appearance on the SmartLess podcast, Cooper addressed how he managed to put himself back on track after being lost, thanks to his daughter. Cooper also shared that fatherhood shaded his life with vibrant colors.

Cooper stated, "Fatherhood is everything changed. Every single thing is absolutely shaded by, or brought into glorious colors, by the fact that I get to be a father to a wonderful human being. You have this wonderful thing or breakthrough with a script, or you have a wonderful moment on this set or in an editing room—you have like 40 of those moments every day with your kid—that is that level of joy. That's not spinning it; that's just the truth."

The Maestro star shared that he was forced to change himself as he didn’t want to pass down his crap to his daughter. Cooper shares a pretty healthy relationship with their daughter, Lea, now and is co-parenting her with ex-Irina Shayk.

