Breaking Bad Star Betsy Brandt Files For Divorce From Husband Grady Olsen; Details Inside

Breaking Bad star Betsy Brandt recently filed for divorce from her husband, Grady Olsen, to whom she had been married for 25 years. The actress took this step after separating from Olsen more than a year ago.

According to a report by TMZ, the actress filed for divorce from Grady Olsen pro per—without a lawyer—on December 26, 2024. The actress cited boilerplate "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation.

For those who may not know, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce in the same way back in August of this year.

Betsy Brandt tied the knot with Olsen in September 1998. She listed their date of separation as August 2023, which is almost 25 years from the date they were married.

The actress also stated that she shares one minor child, named August, with Olsen. In her filing, Brandt indicated that she is seeking both legal and physical custody of their child.

Regarding property, according to the outlet, Betsy Brandt noted that the two will need to divide their possessions. It is still unclear if the couple had a prenuptial agreement.

For those unfamiliar, Brandt rose to fame through the five seasons of Breaking Bad, a widely acclaimed series in which she portrayed the character Marie Schrader.

Marie Schrader is the sister-in-law of Walter White in the 62 episodes of the series, which also starred Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

Advertisement

After the highly acclaimed series concluded in 2013, Betsy Brandt went on to star in the sitcom Life in Pieces, where she played the character Heather Hughes.

She appeared in 79 episodes of the show.





ALSO READ: Throwback: Wonderful Story Of Marvel Star Giancarlo Esposito About Rebuilding His Career