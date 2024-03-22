Here are 10 Shows And Movies Like Bridgerton You Need to Watch Before Release of Season 3; From The Great to The Buccaneers

Shonda Rhimes’ hit period drama is returning with a new season! Bridgerton is a romantic Regency drama based on Julia Quinn’s book series with a modern twist. The show's first season, based on the novel Duke and I, was a massive success.

The fans were surprised by the modern take on a historical period, the explicit content, and the chemistry between Duke [Regé-Jean Page] and Daphne [Phoebe Dynevor]. The next season, which followed the romance between Anthony [Jonathan Bailey] and Kate [Simone Ashley], was also a huge hit!

Now, the show's much-anticipated “Polin” season is set to release in May 16 and June 13th. Fans still have a long way to go before they get to watch their favorite characters again. Meanwhile, here are some shows and movies you can binge-watch before the third season!

Persuasion

No one does period romance better than Jane Austin! This film, starring Dakota Johnson, is based on Austin’s book of the same name. Similar to Briderton it is also a modern and witty retelling of the classic book.

It’s a lighthearted story about love and womanhood, with the lead, Anne Eliot, contemplating rekindling her lost love. The movie portrays Eliot as a strong woman who manages her finances and struggles to choose between her life and love.

The Great

Loosely based on the Russian Empress Catherine The Great, this drama is equal parts of humour, feminism and satire. The Emporer and Empress, played by Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, put on a great face for the kingdom but despise each other in real life. When Catherine discovers she could rule Russia once Peter III is gone, she starts plotting his death. A badass queen ruling a large kingdom rings pretty close to Bridgerton!

Advertisement

Dickinson

Now, this modern twist in the tale is very unusual! It’s the story of (as you can guess) Emily Dickinson but reimagined as an irritated teenager. The story hilariously yet beautifully explores Emily's life and taps into issues of gender expression and sexuality. The author, who was believed to be homosexual, has written several rebellious poems, which could have been her way of expressing herself. Creator Alena Smith interpreted those poems and created this fictional masterpiece starring Hailey Steinfield as Emily.

Outlander

The hit series based on Diana Gabaldon’s novels of the same name is another period love story that will leave you wanting more. The protagonist, an army nurse Claire [Caitriona Balfe], time travels from the WWII era to 1743 Scotland and falls in love with warrior Jamie Fraser [Sam Heughan]. But there are a few roadblocks in the romance- one, she doesn't belong in that century, and two, she is already married. The show has picked up seven seasons since its release in 2014.

Downton Abbey

The iconic aristocrats versus the working class drama based on 1900s Britain is one of the all-time classic period stories. The story focuses on the aristocratic Crawley family and the servants who work for them and how the events of the world affect the societal hierarchy. If you have already watched it, skip it, but if you haven’t, what’s stopping you?

The Wonder

Starring the Oscar-nominated Florence Pugh, this movie is a mind-bender! Another book adaption from Emma Donoghue's book of the same name. The Wonder is about a girl from the Irish Midlands who stopped eating for months and was miraculously alive and healthy. To uncover the mystery, a war nurse [Pugh] comes to treat or “watch over” the girl. The movie is a slow burn but keeps you hooked from the get-go!

The Buccaneers

Another Regency tale with a contemporary twist! This drama is about a group of American women in the 1870s who set out to find husbands and titles in London. The adventure is more about female friendship than romance, a first for this genre. It has everything Bridgeton has - scandals, drama, explicit scenes and romance but with a refreshingly feminist perspective!

Advertisement

Emily

Emily is a depiction of Emily Bronte’s life. It stars Sex Education actress Emma Mackey in the lead. Debutants Alexandra Dowling and Amelia Gething join the cast as Bronte sisters Charlotte and Anne. It’s a heartfelt depiction of Emily’s journey of self-discovery, referred to as “a love letter to women today” by the director Frances O’Connor.

“In creating an imagined life for Emily, she will live again for our audience. Her story is about a young woman daring to form herself, to embrace her true nature, despite the consequences,” said O’Connor.

The Gilded Age

From Julian Fellowes, the creator of Downton Abbey, this show depicts the historical Gilded Age in which the US economic growth surpassed Britain's. Therefore, swaying away from the direction of Downton Abbey, this show is based on 19th-century New York.

The protagonist, Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson), enters the world of aristocrats when she bumps into a railroad tycoon after she moves to the following her home father’s death.

It’s a high-stakes drama that follows Brook as she navigates and discovers societal tensions. It’s definitely not as lighthearted as Bridgerton, but with amazing costumes and set designs, it will give you all the feels.

Advertisement

The Crown

This series is legitimately based on the story of Queen Elizabeth III. The Oscar-nominated show closely depicts the late queen’s life and touches on several real-life political events and societal changes, and it feels surreal to watch it. The queen’s life and legacy is inspiring! So, if you love Bridgerton, this real-life Regency drama will leave you wanting more!