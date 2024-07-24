What Can Fans Expect From Bridgerton Season 4? Luke Thompson Is Set To Lead As Benedict Bridgerton

Netflix has announced the details of Bridgerton season 4, which is set to revolve around Benedict Bridgerton’s character. In season three, Luke Thompson's portrayal of the character revealed that he is bisexual. The fans are excited about how the story of Bridgerton will unfold in the upcoming season of the show.

The story of the new episodes will be based on Julia Quinn’s novel, An Offer from a Gentleman. Season 4 of the show will tell Bridgerton’s version of the classic fairytale Cinderella.

The new season will be picked up in continuation of the third season, where the fans will also get the appearance of Kate and Anthony Brigderton, as well as Penelope and Colin, who will also have their separate scenes, as confirmed by the makers.

What can fans expect from Season 4 of Bridgerton?

In the fourth season of Bridgerton, Thompson’s character, Benedict Bridgerton, will attend a masquerade ball, where he will meet a masked lady and immediately fall for her. Unaware of her identity, Benedict will chase after her. It will later be revealed that the woman he has been pursuing since the ball is none other than Sophie Beckett, the new housemaid.

Benedict rescues Beckett and later recruits her to work at his estate. While it complicates matters for him to search for his lady, he finds himself attracted to Sophie without realizing she is the same person from the masquerade ball.

The makers of Bridgerton have not yet revealed the casting for Sophie Beckett; casting calls for the role were initiated immediately after the post-production of season 3 was completed.

Showrunner Jess Brownell previously stated that fans would have to wait two years to see the story of Bridgerton unfold on their screens again.

What did Jess Bronwell say about Luke Thompson’s character in Bridgerton?

In conversation with the entertainment portal, the showrunner, Jess Brownell, revealed, "Benedict has always been a character who hasn't felt like he quite fits in society, but he hasn't figured out how to break the rules in a way that works for him.”

She further added, "His connection with Tilley Arnold this season is really about him figuring out how to be part of society while still being true to himself. His embrace of his queerness with the throuple is a moment where he's really figuring out how to be true to himself. And we'll continue that going forward."

The last three seasons of Bridgerton have delivered as promised to the audience. The seasons are available to stream on Netflix.

