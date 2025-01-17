Bridgerton Star Phoebe Dynevor Reveals Being Huge High School Musical Fan; Says Working With Zac Efron ‘Was Amazing’

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor is spilling secrets over being a fan of High School Musical amidst working with Zac Efron in their upcoming movie, Famous. In conversation with Craig Melvin on the Today Show, the actress also went on to share her "amazing" working experience with the actor. Dynevor revealed that it was an exciting project to work on, and the audience will hopefully like the movie.

While speaking to the Today Show host, the actress revealed that she had never gotten a chance to tell her current co-star how big a fan she was of him during the young days.

She shared with Melvin, "He's amazing in this film. I can't wait for people to see it. It's quite an exciting movie." The Fair Play star added, "And Zac, I never told him this, but I was the biggest High School Musical fan. So working with him was amazing."

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Season 3: Why Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Is Missing From The Trailer? Find Out

Dylan Dreyer, who joined Dynevor in the interview, went on to ask the actress if she ever felt star-struck around Efron. To his question, the British native replied, "Yeah, a little bit, but his character's so lovely.”

The 17 Again actor landed his first breakthrough role in the Disney series, wherein he played the role of Troy Bolton.

Meanwhile, Dynevor and Efron were announced to be collaborating on a movie in September 2024, and Deadline reported the news first. The film, directed by Jody Hill, is based on a novel by the same name.

Advertisement

As for the plot of Famous, the official synopsis reads, "Lance Dunkquist has one asset that’s about to change his life—he has the face of a movie star. And not just any movie star—Lance is the spitting image of a Hollywood icon, James Jansen.”

It further states, "Lance is about to travel to Los Angeles to make his dream come true. Lance is going to be famous, no matter what it takes."

The release date for Famous has not been announced yet.

ALSO READ: Phoebe Dynevor And Cameron Fuller Relationship Timeline: A Look At The Bridgerton Star’s Real-Life Love Story