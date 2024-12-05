Britney Spears Explains Why She Moved To Mexico: 'They’ve Always Been Incredibly Cruel to Me...'

Britney Spears, one of the most iconic pop stars of all time, recently opened up about a big life change. In a video posted on Instagram, she shared that she has relocated to Mexico. Her decision comes after years of struggling with the relentless scrutiny from paparazzi.

Spears revealed that constant negative attention from the paparazzi played a significant role in her decision to leave the United States. In her Instagram video, she showed frustration with how photographers portrayed her.

“It really kind of hurts my feelings that the paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing, like, a white Jason mask, and it doesn’t even look like me,” she said.

Spears added that they’ve always been incredibly cruel to her, the paparazzi and pictures and the way they’ve illustrated her to be in some of it. She said she knows she is not perfect at all, by any means, but some of it is extremely mean and cruel. Concluding her message, she shared, “That’s why I’ve moved to Mexico.”

For Spears, this move isn’t just about escaping harsh media coverage; it’s about finding peace. After decades in the spotlight, she has been vocal about the challenges of navigating fame and the toll it has taken on her mental health.

Fans have long supported her efforts to reclaim control of her life, especially after the end of her conservatorship in 2021. Her decision to relocate signals a fresh start, away from the relentless attention she has faced in the U.S.

In the same Instagram post, Spears shared a lighter moment by acknowledging her upcoming birthday. She joked, “I’m turning five this year. I’m turning five years old, and I have to go to kindergarten tomorrow.”

Interestingly, Spears isn’t the only celebrity choosing to live outside the U.S. Actress Eva Longoria recently revealed that she and her family have split their time between Spain and Mexico City. Speaking to Marie Claire, Longoria said Los Angeles had changed to the point where it no longer felt like home.

Longoria shared that whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, it just feels like this chapter in her life is done now. She also acknowledged her privilege in being able to make the move, adding that most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and her anxiety and sadness are for them.

