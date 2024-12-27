Broadway Star Dick Capri Passes Away At 93 Due To Bleeding Aorta; Family Confirms

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Dick Capri died at the age of 93. The actor and the Broadway star passed away in his sleep after suffering from a bleeding aorta. The son of the late actor, Jeff Capri, confirmed the news to TMZ while revealing that his father knew he did not have much time left.

After spending the final Christmas with his family, Capri breathed his last on December 26. While announcing the unfortunate news, Jeff told the media portal, “The world is not as funny today as it was yesterday.”

During his final moments, the One Angry Man star was surrounded by his loved ones: his son, daughter-in-law, and life partner. The actor also FaceTimed his other relatives to share a festive greeting with them. Moreover, Capri dined at his favorite restaurant to mark Christmas.

As for his illness, the Broadway star’s bleeding aorta could not be operated upon due to the actor’s age.

Dick Capri, born Richard Crupi, grew up in the Reading town of Pennsylvania. The artist began his career as a stand-up comedian in the 1960s and later went on to star in TV shows. Some of the popular projects that the actor appeared in early in his career included The Ed Sullivan Show and The Merv Griffin Show.

Advertisement

Later, the later theater artist toured with Englebert Humperdinck in 1973. The tour opened the door for Capri to set foot into the Radio City Music Hall and other stages across the globe.

ALSO READ: Victoria And David Beckham Celebrate Christmas With Whole Family; See Pics Here

Apart from performing for the audience and his fans, Capri put up an act for the dignitaries, such as George W. Bush and Gerald Ford. Moreover, the veteran star went on to appear in The NY Friars Club Roast of Drew Carey, which aired on Comedy Central in 1998.

Before entering comedy clubs, the comedian made his mark in the Hollywood industry by appearing in the Johnny Yune directorial They Still Call Me Bruce.

Dick Capri made his Broadway debut in 1991 while portraying a pivotal role in a play titled Catskills. The actor performed at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater for the first time in front of thousands of people.

Other notable titles where the late actor worked included Bittersweet Place, Christ in the City, and One Angry Man.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I’m Like Anybody…’: Denis Villeneuve On Why He Doesn’t Allow Cell Phones On Sets While Filming Movies