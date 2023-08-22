101 Mother-Son Dance Songs for an Impressive Duet Performance
Show your mom how much you care and value her with the lyrics of these mother-son dance songs. These musical choices are sure to make your connection stronger.
Key Highlight
No matter what the event is, mother-son dance songs are exceptional and are brimmed with profound emotions. Be it a wedding ceremony, a birthday celebration, or an anniversary party, selecting the perfect piece for this duo can elevate the charm of a mother-son dance performance. It cannot only add up to a touching and emotional connection but also make the ambiance joyful and energetic. We understand the significance and sentiment of this heartfelt moment, and to assist you in creating a truly remarkable experience, we've curated a list of outstanding mother-son dance songs. Select the ideal song based on the occasion to craft an unforgettable performance when dancing with your parents.
101 Heartfelt Mother-Son Dance Songs for Various Occasions
Mother Son Wedding Songs for Dance
1. “Mama Hold My Hand” by Aloe Blacc
2. "A Song for Mama" by Boyz II Men
3. “Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon & Garfunkel
4. "My Wish" by Rascal Flatts
5. “Home,” by Jack Johnson
6. "I'll Always Love My Mama" by The Intruders
7. “Thank You, Mom” by Good Charlotte
8."Simple Man" by Lynyrd Skynyrd
9. “Coming Home” by Leon Bridges
10. "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong
11. "You Raise Me Up" by Josh Groban
12. “I Say A Little Prayer” by Aretha Franklin
13. "Forever Young" by Rod Stewart
14. “Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion
15. “Child of Mine” by Carole King
16. “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw
Popular Mother-Son Dance Songs
17. “The Perfect Fan” by The Backstreet Boys
18. “A Mother Like You” by JJ Heller
19. “A Mother’s Prayer” by K. Michelle
20. “Days Like This” by Van Morrison
21. “Lean On Me” by Bill Withers
22. "Sweetest Devotion" by Adele
23. “Letter to My Mother” by Edwin McCain
24. “River” by Leon Bridges
25. “I Got You” by Ciara
26. "God Made You Beautiful" by Beyoncé. This emotional and sentimental song is a perfect choice for moments of appreciation and love. From weddings to anniversaries, this can be a suitable option for events that focus on relationships and heartfelt connections.
27. "Hero" by Mariah Carey
28. “Mother Like Mine” by The Band Perry
29. “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac
30. "How Long Will I Love You" by Ellie Goulding
31. “The Wish” by Bruce Springsteen. The song portrays the most genuine love between a mother and her son. Despite facing challenges, they found happiness in their small family world. The song also recounts the tale of when Bruce's mother got him his first guitar.
32. “Your Joy” by Chrisette Michele
33. “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper
34. “Close Your Eyes” by Michael Bublé
Upbeat And Unique Mother-Son Dance Songs
35. "The One Thing" by Shakira
36. “93 Million Miles” by Jason Mraz
37. "Mama Said" by Lukas Graham
38. “I’ll Be There” by Mac Miller ft. Phonte
39. "Turn to You" by Justin Bieber
40. “Look What You’ve Done” by Drake. In this rap song, Drake pays tribute to his mother, expressing his deep love and gratitude for her role in making him a star. The track is a remarkable dedication to any mother who has steadfastly supported her child through challenges and inspired them to pursue their aspirations.
41. “Mom” by Meghan Trainor
42. “You’ll Be In My Heart” by Phil Collins
43. "Hey Mama" by Kanye West
44. “Everything” by Matthew John
45. "Greatest Love of All" by Whitney Houston
46. “Like My Mother Does” by Lauren Alaina
47. "You Are the Sunshine of My Life" by Stevie Wonder. This track is a timeless ballad that exudes warmth and affection. Stevie Wonder's soulful voice, coupled with vibrant melodies, beautifully captures the essence of pure love and happiness. The song's lyrics reflect a profound appreciation for someone who brings light and joy to life, making it a cherished choice for weddings, special occasions, and moments of heartfelt connection.
48. “Nobody’s Love” by Maroon 5
49. “The Only Hand You’ll Need to Hold” by Dolly Parton
50. “Always Love You" by Tori Kelly
51. "I Just Called to Say I Love You" by Stevie Wonder
52. “The Sweetest Gift” by Trisha Yearwood
53. “Kind & Generous” by Natalie Merchant
54. “Remedy" by Adele
55. “All You Need Is Love” by The Beatles
Songs for Groom And Mother Dance
56. “If I Didn't Have You" by Thompson Square
57. “Small Bump” by Ed Sheeran
58. “Sweet Pea” by Amos Lee
59. “How Sweet It Is” by James Taylor
60. “Wildflowers,” by Tom Petty
61. “(They Long To Be) Close To You” by The Carpenters
62. “The Best Day” by Taylor Swift
63. “Teach Your Children” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
64. “My Mother’s Eyes” by Frankie Valli
65. “Your Song” by Elton John
66. “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle” by Glen Campbell & Steve Wariner
67. “Mother” by Sugarland. With emotional lyrics and a heartfelt melody, the song beautifully captures the love and gratitude for a mother's unwavering support and presence. It's a touching choice for occasions that honor the profound relationship between mothers and their children.
68. “The Baby” by Blake Shelton
69. “Mama Tried” by Merle Haggard
70. “I Look To You” by Whitney Houston
71. “The Man I Want To Be” by Chris Young
Classic And Best Mother Son Wedding Dance Songs
72. “I’ll Have to Say I Love You in a Song” by Jim Croce
73. “Mother” by Overcoats
74. “Sweet Joy Of Mine” by Joy Williams
75. “Stairway to the Stars” by Ella Fitzgerald
76. “Hey, Ma” by Bon Iver
77. “Unforgettable” by Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole
78. “Say Shava Shava" from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
79. "God's Been Good to Me" by Keith Urban
80. “Old Pine” by Ben Howard
81. "Have I Told You Lately" by Van Morrison
82. “The Rainbow Connection” by The Muppets
83. "Inimitable Connection" by Serenade Sands
84. “Take Your Mama” by Scissor Sisters
85. "You Are the Sunshine of My Life" by Stevie Wonder
86. "A Different Bond" by Harmony Grove
87. “Unconventional Love" by Echoing Hearts
88. "I’ll Stand By You" by The Pretenders
89. “In My Life” by The Beatles
90. “It’s All in the Game” by Tommy Edwards
91. “Step,” by Vampire Weekend
92. “You’re My Best Friend” by Queen
93. “Home,” by Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes
94. "One-of-a-Kind Ties" by Melodic Moments
95. “Only One” by Kanye West feat. Paul McCartney
96. “Unique Forever" by Sonnet Streams
97. “Do I Make You Proud” by Taylor Hicks
98. "Beautiful Boy" by John Lennon
99. “That’s What Mamas Do” by Jason Matthews
100. "The Wonder of You" by Elvis Presley
101. “My Mother’s Eye” by Etta Jones
Conclusion
The relationship between a mother and her son is extraordinary. This special connection between a mother and her son is hard to explain with words, but songs can help express it. Thus, the music to accompany your dance performance should be thoughtfully chosen so that it can capture and strengthen this sentiment. The aforementioned mother son dance songs reveals a plethora of emotions, styles, and melodies that can enrich your duet performance beautifully and can stun your guests. Whether you opt for a timeless classic, a contemporary hit, or a gem that goes well with your emotions, make sure to enjoy the moves. As you take to the dance floor, remember that this moment should express joy, love, and respect, and add up to the memories you both share.
ALSO READ: 71 Wedding Slow Dance Songs That Will Sweep You Off Your Feet
FAQs
Aastha is a certified Relationship coach and she strives to help those who seek expert advice on relationships. As a ...Read more