‘Bumped Our Way To...': Mom-To-Be Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Glimpse Of Her Vacation With Mother Maria Shriver

The mother-of-two Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, who is presently expecting her third child, posted a heartwarming photo of herself and her mother, Maria Shriver, on Instagram. She shared a set of pictures on Sunday, August 25, showing her and her mother enjoying a serene stroll outside.

Wearing a strapless blue shirt and a white linen cover-up, Schwarzenegger Pratt happily flaunted her expanding baby belly while enjoying the fresh air by leaning over a wooden fence.

Maria Shriver, dressed casually in a straw hat, placed her arm around her daughter and smiled sweetly. The images captured Shriver's profound relationship with her daughter, and she clearly treasured their particular time together. Schwarzenegger Pratt's decision to share these sensitive moments underscored the importance of family bonds, particularly as she prepares to have another child.

Schwarzenegger Pratt added an image of a Dunkin' Cup and a stunning sunset to the pictures she shared on their walk, implying that the day was full of significant moments spent with her mother and little pleasures.

Her humorous message to her fans in the caption, "We headed towards the east coast ❤️," included a playful suggestion to "swipe for the real star of the show," giving the image a more intimate and humorous feel.

Lyla Maria, 4, and Eloise Christina, 2, the daughters of Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt, were reportedly doing well in their care. Katherine recently posted a sweet picture of her husband's relationship with their younger daughter on social media.

Advertisement

Katherine posted a cute photo of Chris holding their daughter, Eloise, earlier this month. In a playful caption, she referred to Eloise as the "boss" and joked that Chris, a soon-to-be father of three, was completely wrapped around their little girl's finger.

Katherine explained that Chris was about to leave for work but couldn't turn down Eloise's request for a cuddle. The photograph captured a tender and lighthearted moment between father and daughter, demonstrating Chris's love for Eloise.

Katherine had written, "When you have plans to go fast at 8, but your boss demands cuddles at 7:55." Chris was pictured holding Eloise close while wearing a black trucker hat and oversized black sunglasses. The photo showed that, despite his busy schedule, Chris treasured the moment. Pratt later re-shared the post on his Instagram Stories, adding the humorous caption, "What the boss wants, the boss gets!".

Chris had posted a picture of Katherine on Instagram back in July, complimenting her on her amazing party-planning abilities. He'd commented on Katherine's well-planned Western-themed party and expressed his appreciation for all of her hard work.

Advertisement

In the image's caption, Pratt is said to have referred to Katherine as "history's greatest party planner," emphasizing the couple's jovial and encouraging bond as parents and partners.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Sasha Colby Showered Praises On Chappelle Roan; Called Her 'Goddess'