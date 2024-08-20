Katherine Schwarzenegger Posts Adorable Photos of Her Kids Going 'Back to School'; See Here

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt’s daughters are all set to return to school! On August 19, the 34-year-old author of Good Night, Sister shared adorable snapshots on Instagram, marking her daughters Lyla Maria, 4, and Eloise Christina, 2, heading back to school. In one charming photo, the sisters are dressed identically, standing side by side with matching sparkly pink backpacks featuring their names.

"How is it already back to school time?!" Schwarzenegger Pratt lamented in her caption. "Here’s what we’re doing to help get the kids back into a routine."

Schwarzenegger Pratt shared her tips for easing into the back-to-school routine, writing, "Start early—the best way to transition into a back-to-school routine is to begin well before the week they go back. Adjust the bedtime or naptime (if you’re still lucky with naps) — we’ve been gradually moving bedtime back 15–20 minutes each night until they’re back on a school sleep schedule. We all lose our schedules a bit in the summer."

Regarding screen time, the mom of two, who is pregnant with her third child with Chris Pratt, prefers no screen time in the evening. Instead of puzzles before bedtime, which is common for many parents, she suggests spending this time reading, drawing, or playing with small toys.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Feels Really Weird’: Mamie Laverock Takes Her First Steps After Horrible Fall From 5-Storied Balcony

At the end of June, it was revealed that Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is expecting her third child with Chris Pratt. Chris Pratt also has a 12-year-old son, Jack, from his previous marriage to Anna Faris.

In the first week of August, Schwarzenegger Pratt celebrated her daughter Lyla Maria’s fourth birthday by sharing snapshots of the home decorations on Instagram Stories. One picture showed their living room adorned with a "Happy Birthday" sign.

"My little girl is 4 and I can't believe it," she wrote across the picture, expressing her excitement and disbelief at her daughter’s milestone.

ALSO READ: Veteran Hollywood Star John Aprea Passes Away Of Natural Causes; Actor Was 83