Throwback: When Sasha Colby Showered Praises On Chappelle Roan; Called Her 'Goddess'

Rising pop star Chappell Roan is feeling the love for drag legend Sasha Colby! In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 winner expressed her excitement over Roan's shoutout at Coachella, where the singer paid tribute to Colby's iconic catchphrase. Roan, who called herself "your favorite artist's favorite artist," blamed Colby for her inspiration, even mentioning her name during a chat with Jimmy Fallon.

Drag icon Sasha Colby is sharing the love with pop sensation Chappell Roan. The winner of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 responded to the pop star's interpretation of her now-iconic catchphrase by calling herself "your favorite artist's favorite artist."

As she wrapped up her Stripped tour, Colby reflected on the night she passed on the crown on RuPaul's Drag Race. Chappell Roan referenced Colby's catchphrase during her Coachella performance on this very night. Later, Colby said hearing Jimmy Fallon mention her name was surreal. Furthermore, she shared that she recently met Roan, where they exchanged mutual admiration, with Colby saying, "We were very meet-and-greet-y, like, 'I love you,' I think you're amazing."

As part of her Meet the Queens interview for season 15 of Drag Race, Colby referred to herself as "your favorite drag queen's favorite drag queen." Her fans spread the clip of her introduction online after Roan used the phrase during her Coachella set in April.

Advertisement

Chappell Roan made sure to give credit where credit is due during her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Roan explained that the catchphrase was inspired by Sasha Colby, who originally coined it as "your favorite drag queen's favorite drag queen." She expressed hope that Colby would one day watch her perform. She said the phrase just hit her through the heart, citing Colby as her inspiration.

Colby said she appreciated being directly credited by a major pop star and hoped more stars would follow her lead. "Drag has always been a reflection of pop culture," she said. “Since Drag Race, we are pop, the tastemakers, and pop girlies look to us for inspiration — much like Chappell Roan! All I can say is, goddess sees goddess, you know? Greatness sees greatness! Your favorite artist’s favorite artist, baby!”

ALSO READ: Global Citizen 2024: Raye and Benson Boone Join Performers Jelly Roll, Post Malone, Doja Cat, and More