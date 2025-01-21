Cameron Diaz’s Back in Action Ending Sparks Sequel Potential, Director Seth Gordon Weighs In: 'Maybe There's a Chance'

This article contains heavy spoilers for Back in Action.

Cameron Diaz's long-awaited comeback in the Netflix film Back in Action ends with a cliffhanger, leaving the door open for a possible sequel. The action-comedy film revolves around retired CIA agents Emily (Diaz) and her husband Matt (Jamie Foxx), who get pulled back into the espionage world. With Chuck (Kyle Chandler) defeated, the couple has their plans to retire derailed by former colleague Baron (Andrew Scott).

Director Seth Gordon has dropped some hints about what a sequel could look like, but Netflix has not announced one. He thinks that the story could feature Emily and Matt's children: Alice, a teenager played by McKenna Roberts, and their tech-whiz son Leo, played by Rylan Jackson. The movie could delve into the difficulties of maintaining family life with the risks of espionage, especially as Leo becomes more skilled in the spy arts.

At the end of the movie, Baron discloses that Chuck's body is nowhere to be found and connects the next mission to Emily's family. Initially hesitant, Emily finds out that her father, whom she had never known about, may have a critical role in the mystery, and further adventures ensue.

Speaking about Netflix's involvement in a potential sequel, Gordon told Entertainment Weekly, "There’s certainly an idea about who the dad could be and what the whole story could be about. They won't even acknowledge the idea of a sequel yet! So if you put in a good word, maybe there's a chance."

Gordon said they wanted suggestions for the enigmatic figure in Emily's father, envisioning a character with a past in espionage, probably related to Ginny (Glenn Close) being an MI6 veteran. The director wished to expand the story without offending the timeline and character's development.

He said, "What I'm leaning towards is there are these moments where family comes in, and the events of a teenager's life come into conflict with someone's background as a spy. I feel like there's a few opportunities or landmarks that we can build on from their lives."

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx's Back in Action is currently streaming on Netflix.

