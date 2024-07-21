'It Was Really Lovely': Anna Faris Reveals Neve Campbell And Jennifer Love Hewitt's Reaction To Scary Movie Spoof

Anna Faris played Cindy Campbell in the Scary movie franchise since the original was released in 2000. Anna’s character kind of humorously imitated Neve Campbell’s role as Sidney Prescott from Scream and Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Julie James from I Know What You Did Last Summer. While there has been quite a buzz about the jokes and the imitation among the viewers, the actresses didn’t feel upset instead they congratulated her.

Anna in a recent conversation opened up about Neve and Jennifer Love’s reaction to her character portrayal in the Scary movies. She said there was no bad blood between them in fact they loved it.

Neve Campbell and Jennifer Love Hewitt’s reaction to Anna Faris’ character

In an interview with PEOPLE, Anna Faris who is starring in the new action-comedy, My Spy The Eternal City, talked about how Neve and Jennifer responded to the Scary movies at that time. She declared, "I have met Neve, but at auditions later on. I felt the need to kind of awkwardly apologize, and she was so lovely."

On the other hand, Jennifer Love Hewitt had sent her flowers. Anna shared, "After the first one came out, she sent me a huge bouquet of flowers. 'I just thought that was so funny.' It was really lovely."

Neve Campbell continues to star in Scream sequels as Sidney Prescott while Hewitt is going to return to reprise her role as Julie in the I Know What You Did Last Summer movie.

Advertisement

Anna Faris on playing Cindy Campbell

Talking about her character Cindy Campbell in Scary movie, the actress shared that she wanted to make it look ‘stupid enough’ so that no one would point it as a mocking to anybody. She further stated that she can mock herself pretty well and that she doesn’t know so far that anybody has felt upset with her mockery.

Anna has been seen in four movies of the Scary franchise but the audience missed her in the fifth installment which came out in 2013. In April, Paramount announced a reboot of Scary but whether Anna will feature in it or not, is yet to be declared.

When Anna was asked in the interview if she ever might reprise her role in the Scary movies in the future, the actress said "I would love to work with Regina again. I just love her so much. Regina and I, we would make each other giggle all day long. Regina Hall would be my answer. And money. But mostly all Regina."

Advertisement

Anna’s acting career skyrocketed after starring in the first Scary movie directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans. Talking about it, the actress shared that it was like a boot camp for her. She learned a lot of things, including how to handle props, how to get hit in the head, how to chew Chiclets and spit out blood on cue, and more.

Have you watched the Scary movie series? Let us know your thoughts about Anna Faris’ poking fun at Neve Campbell and Jennifer Low Hewitt’s different characters.

ALSO READ: Who Is Dafne Keen? All About Logan Star As She Returns As X-23 In Deadpool & Wolverine