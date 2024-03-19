'Can’t Wait for You to Hear It': Taylor Swift Shares Voice Note Ahead of The Tortured Poets Department's Release

It’s no news that Taylor Swift is releasing a new album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. To give Swifties a pre-release treat, the singer dropped a voice note for fans who pre-saved her album on Apple Music. Hearing Swift’s voice after a long hiatus, the fans got excited and shared their reactions online.

Taylor Swift’s voice note for fans

The singer surprised fans on Apple Music with her new voice note, which said, “Hi, Apple Music. It’s Taylor. Thank you for pre-adding The Tortured Poets Department. I’m really proud to be able to share it with you on April 19th. I can’t wait for you to hear it!” The Voice note was released on social media on Monday, March 18.

Fans reaction to the singer’s message

The fans couldn’t resist sharing their excitement on social media. One fan wrote, “Can't wait to hear It. I'm so excited!” Another Swiftie reshared the post and wrote, “FINALLY HEARD MOTHER’S VOICE AFTER A WEEK.” The Shake It Off singer last interacted with fans on the Asia leg of the Eras Tour in Singapore.

Another fan expressed disappointment in not having Apple Music access and wrote, “Spotify users found inhaling dirt (me).” Another commented, “Times like these, I love having access to Apple Music despite being a loyal Spotify user.” The fans have pre-saved the album and are clearly thrilled to hear from the singer. This album might just break all the records!

Everything to know about The Tortured Poet’s Department

The Cardigan singer announced the album during her acceptance speech at the 2024 Grammys, where her last album, Midnights, won Best Pop Vocal Album. The upcoming album is Pop, which is the same genre as Midnights, Lover, 1989, Red, and Reputation.

The album includes 16 tracks plus one bonus track called The Manuscript. Some of the song titles are Down Bad, But Daddy I Love Him, IomI, I Can Do It With A Broken Heart, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, Florida!!!, and the eponymous title track.

Fans are already creating theories based on any scrap of information. The most popular theory hints that the album is about her breakup with Joe Alwyn.

This could be true, as fans pointed out that one of her songs, So Long, London, could be about her split from her former boyfriend, who is British. So, Swifties! Start the countdown to get answers to all the theories and speculations.