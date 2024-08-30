What is Catherine O'Hara's Net Worth in 2024? Find Out Amid Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Premiere

It was Catherine who starred in the original SCTV series from 1976 to 1984, and she has more than 100 acting credits, including Waiting for Guffman (1996), Best in Show (2000), A Mighty Wind (2003), and For Your Consideration (2006). O'Hara has a net worth of $10 million as an actress, comedian, and writer. In addition to her award-winning performance on Schitt's Creek (2015–2020), Catherine O'Hara has appeared in a number of popular films, including Beetlejuice (1988), Home Alone (1990), Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992), and Orange County (2002).

What does Catherine O’Hara own?

Catherine and Bo purchased a home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, for 1.25 million USD in 1994. This 2,606 square foot home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and nearby comparable homes have sold for $4 million recently, as per reports.

O'Hara began her career at The Second City in Toronto in 1974, and she was Gilda Radner's understudy until Gilda joined the cast of Saturday Night Live. In 1976, The Second City created SCTV, a sketch comedy television show starring Catherine and her future Schitt's Creek husband Eugene Levy, as well as John Candy, Andrea Martin, and Harold Ramis. As well as writing for the show, O'Hara starred on it for 135 episodes.

After appearing on The Steve Allen Comedy Hour (1981) and George Burns Comedy Week (1985), she made her feature film debut in 1980's Nothing Personal. After Hours (1985) and Heartburn (1986), Catherine starred with Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin, and Geena Davis in Tim Burton's Beetlejuice, which grossed 84.6 million USD against a 15 million USD budget.

Advertisement

O’Hara’s early days and box office hits

She played Texie Garcia in Dick Tracy, which grossed 162.7 million USD at the box office in 1990. In 1992, Catherine reprised her role as Kate McCallister in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Home Alone grossed 476.7 million USD worldwide and its sequel grossed 359 million USD.

As a host of Saturday Night Live, O'Hara made her debut in 1991, and she would return in 1992. During the 1990s, Catherine appeared on The Larry Sanders Show (1992), Tales from the Crypt (1994), The Outer Limits (1997), and Whose Line Is It Anyway? (1998). Her film credits include Wyatt Earp (1994), A Simple Twist of Fate (1994), Tall Tale (1995), Pippi Longstocking (1997), and Bartok the Magnificent (1999).

After appearing in four episodes of HBO's Six Feet Under in 2003, O'Hara played Justice Strauss in Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events in 2004; she later played Dr. Georgina Orwell in the Netflix adaptation released in 2017. Away We Go (2009) and Penelope (2006) starred her, and her performance in Temple Grandin (2010) earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination.

Advertisement

She appeared as a guest star on 30 Rock (2012) and Modern Family (2015), as well as in the 2013 comedy A.C.O.D. with Adam Scott, Amy Poehler, and Richard Jenkins. The show's creators, Eugene and Dan Levy, created Catherine's role as Moira Rose between 2015 and 2020. The series aired 80 episodes over six seasons and won numerous awards, including sweeping the major comedy categories at the 2020 Primetime Emmys.

What were O’Hara’s extracurriculars?

O'Hara has also voiced Grandma Frump in The Addams Family (2019), Morgana on Sofia the First (2016), Aunt Tennelli on The Magic School Bus Rides Again (2018), and Skaelka on The Last Kids on Earth (2019-2020). She won 250,000 USD for Upward Bound House on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in 2020. As a Los Angeles charity, it provides housing, supportive services, and advocacy to eliminate homelessness among families with children.

Catherine Welch married production designer Bo Welch on April 25, 1992, after meeting on the set of Beetlejuice. They have two sons, Matthew (30) and Luke (27). In the mid-1990s, O'Hara bought a home in Los Angeles, where she holds dual citizenship with both the U.S. and Canada. She gave a eulogy at the funeral of her friend and SCTV co-star John Candy on her 40th birthday.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Catherine O' Hara talks about her role in Argylle, director Matthew Vaughn calls her 'incredibly talented'