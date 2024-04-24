'Been Back For Maybe Five Years': Zendaya Talks About Returning To Met Gala After Five-Year Gap

Hollywood actress Zendaya recently spoke to Live with Kelly and Mark show about her Met Gala return after a long gap. She said that attending the Met Gala after 5 years is very daunting and also talked about her working relationship with stylist Law Roach.

The Dune star further opened up about her fashion choices on the show. The actress made her first Met Gala appearance in 2019 and now, Met Gala 2024 which will be held on May 6, serves as the center stage for Zendaya’s glittery appearance.

Zendaya talks about her Met Gala return

Zendaya spoke about her comeback at the Met Gala during her appearance at the Live with Kelly and Mark show recently. Also, she admitted that the Met Gala, while exciting, is also a bit "terrifying."

"Going up the steps is very daunting, and I haven't been back for maybe four or five years," she said. "So this is, like, my first time back at the Met in quite a while."

"Going up the steps is very daunting, and I haven't been back for maybe four or five years," she said. "So this is, like, my first time back at the Met in quite a while."

Show Host Kelly Ripa jokingly said that designers must "fight to the death" to dress her, and the 'Malcolm and Marie' actress responded that people have to check with her stylist Law Roach on that one.

Moreover, Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach have been working with each other since the actress and model was 14 years old at that time. She told the audience that the two have a close working relationship, so much so that he knows her style quite well right now.

"It's fun in the sense that I like to look at fashion as creativity," she added. "Even in press tours, it's a way to continue the creativity from the film. ... I like to just create characters, because ultimately sometimes, doing this for a living feels a little weird and awkward and I'm more of a shy, introverted person, so I get to create these characters. 'I'm this woman today who wears a green suit.' You get to embody this character for a day and clothes can do that for you."

Meanwhile, Zendaya will co-chair this year's Met Gala alongside Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth and it'll be her first trip up the Met steps since 2019, as per a report from People.

Zendaya’s Met Gala debut followed by this year’s theme

Actress Zendaya made her debut at the Met Gala back in 2015 dressed in a custom Fausto Puglisi sun-motif dress. Her outfit was inspired by the theme, China: Through the Looking Glass. At the time, she called her experience "overwhelming but in the best kind of way."

In 2019, the actress' stunning appearance turned into a scintillating performance when she embraced the Camp: Notes on Fashion theme, a look that mixed cartoon with couture. She transformed into Cinderella with a light-up pale blue Tommy Hilfiger ballgown inspired by the Disney classic.

Talking about this year's Met Gala theme, it is about Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. The coordinating Costume Institute exhibit will feature approximately 250 items — including 15 significant pieces, such as an 1877 Charles Frederick Worth silk satin ball gown — that span over 400 years of history.

The dress code — which is different from the theme — will be The Garden of Time, inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name, as per People. According to Vogue, the dress code will be about "fleeting beauty."

Zendaya fans just can’t wait to see her epic Met Gala return this year.

