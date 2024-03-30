'Changed The Whole Fabric': Pretty Little Liars Cast Reflects On 'Biggest Turning Point' Of Show

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of murder and death.

The Epic Cons Chicago brimmed with stars from some of the greatest shows and films earlier this month. The Pretty Little Liars cast regrouped for a panel at the popular event and talked about all the drama that unfolded leading up to the season finale in 2017. The former actors also chipped in their insights on how it could have been better before addressing the “biggest turning point in the show,” which influenced other plotlines in the series.

Troian Bellisario, Keegan Allen, Torrey DeVitto, and Ashley Benson popped up at the Pretty Little Liars Panel at Epic Cons and answered a few of the fans’ questions. Bellisario suggested that Cece Drake should have been the ultimate antagonist since her character was well-developed in that plot. Also, Alison DiLaurentis’ revival in the fifth season came across as the shocking climax of Pretty Little Liars.

Pretty Little Liars cast gets candid about the show’s plot

Seven years after the riveting finale aired, Torian Bellisario, who played the central Spencer Hastings, offered her unfiltered opinions on the many unexpected angles in Pretty Little Liars. The mystery teen drama dealt with many deaths throughout, but the cast hadn’t anticipated Sasha Pieterse’s Alison DiLaurentis making a comeback since she was killed in the pilot of the Freeform series.

“That was truly the biggest turning point in the show. When we found out she was still alive, it changed the whole fabric of the show because then there wasn’t just four of us, there was five,” Bellisario recalled, per People.

DiLaurentis was a popular Rosewood High student who mysteriously disappeared in Episode 1 of Season 1 of PLL. It was plotted that she had been murdered, but by Season 3, hints were dropped of her comeback. Pieterse’s Sasha revival in Season 5 also shocked the original four cast members.

Troian Bellisario’s version of the season finale

While the viewers witnessed Spencer’s identical twin Alex Drake (A.D) lead as the antagonist, both played by Troian Bellisario, her stance on the finale was otherwise. “I wish that we had gotten to introduce Alex [Drake] a lot earlier. My only frustration was that it felt like a total bait-and-switch because we waited until the very last episode. So it wasn’t as fun, I imagine, for audience members as when it was CeCe Drake,” the 38-year-old actress admitted.

Vanessa Ray’s Charlotte Drake, also known as Cece, shared a strong friendship with DiLaurentis. Cece taught her how to be mean and a bully in school. After the latter’s death, Cece was portrayed as the main antagonist. Therefore, Bellisario suggested it would have been more fitting if Cece was the antagonist in the season finale as fans “knew the character” and “could understand the motivations” of starting the A game.

The Plan B star continued, "I loved that I had the opportunity to do that, but I wish that we had threaded it out a little bit more so that it didn't take away from the more important storytelling points of the finale."

Pretty Little Liars had to wrap up the season finale in an hour, which meant explaining Alex Drake's intentions, how they connected to the other characters' lives, and much more. Thus, Cece's character development in the series would have aligned better with the multiple storylines rather than Drake's.

