Channing Tatum Strips Down for Thirst Trap Following Zoë Kravitz Split: See It HERE

Channing Tatum had some fun playing with his fans' weak hearts on Wednesday, November 13, when he blessed their social media feeds with a shirtless selfie, featuring an edgy goatee he said he was sporting for an upcoming film.

The newly single actor wore a red beanie while showcasing the growing facial hair, neatly shaped over his upper lip, chin, and chiseled jaw. “The only fun thing about 7 am training sessions is when they are done, bro,” Tatum wrote. “Also, I sort of can’t stand this dirt goatee I have for this character, lol, but it’s a vibe for the movie.”

Tatum’s post comes weeks after his split from Zoë Kravitz, his girlfriend of three years, to whom he also got engaged last year. Two weeks after their seemingly late October breakup, a source close to the ex-couple told People that the Magic Mike star has been doing well. “He’s focused on a new movie project in [North Carolina], and he’s spending time with his daughter when he’s off.”

Tatum, for those unaware, shares daughter Everly, 11, with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

According to WCNC Charlotte, Tatum is filming Roofman, a project based on a real-life rooftop robbery case, in NC until December.

He is also set to star in Alpha Gang alongside Kravitz. The former couple’s involvement in the project was announced just hours after People confirmed on October 29 that they had parted ways. Production insiders told the publication at the time that Tatum and Kravitz would continue working together. The film, which also stars Cate Blanchett, Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, and Riley Keough, is a project they’re both excited about.

“They will continue to work together and are excited about a new project. They both love filming and creating,” a source said. “Channing has a lot of respect for Zoë ’s focus and passion.”

Tatum and Kravitz met in 2021 when he starred in her directorial debut flick, Step Up. The pair collaborated again on Kravitz’s Blink Twice, which was released on August 23.

Following her breakup with Tatum, Kravitz has been spotted on three separate outings: hanging out with her Divergent co-star Shailene Woodley, attending a princess Diana-themed Halloween party, and stepping out with Taylor Swift in NYC.

