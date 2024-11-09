Charli XCX Scores Her First Major Nomination For Brat After 2015; Here's All You Need to Know

Charli XCX has bagged her first major nomination since 2015 for the hit track, Brat. The artist managed to bag seven nominations in total, according to the Grammy nominations list dropped out on Friday, November 8.

XCX tied with some of the popular artists, including Billie Eilish, Post Malone, and Kendrick Lamar. With the nods that the artist has received, she has even stepped ahead of Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan, who have managed to receive six nominations at the ceremony.

As for the categories in which Charli received the nominations, they include Best Pop Solo Performance for Apple, Best Pop Group/Duo Performance for crooning to the Guess remix with Eilish, Best Dance Pop Recording, Best Dance Electronic Album, and Best Music Video for the tracks titled under 360. Brat has also been nominated in the categories of Best Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

In the previous years, the musician has been nominated for only two Grammy awards, which were for her guest vocals in Iggy Azalea’s Fancy.

According to the media reports, Brat is among the most critically acclaimed LPs and has been the talk of the town for most of the year.

ALSO READ: Why Disney Didn't Air THIS Episode of Boy Meets World; Rider Strong Explains

As for some of the other surprising nominations, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan become the only artists to receive nods in major categories at the Grammy Awards. Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet album, as well as her hit track, Expresso, has been nominated under the categories of Best Album, Record of the Year, Best Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Advertisement

Same has been the case with Chappell Roan, who won nominations for her album, The Rise and Fall of Midwest Princess.

Meanwhile, the curtains for the Grammy awards will raise on February 1, 2025.

ALSO READ: 67th Grammy Awards 2025 Full List of Nominees: Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter & Chappell Roan Lead