67th Grammy Awards 2025 Full List of Nominees: Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter & Chappell Roan Lead
The Recording Academy revealed the 67th Grammy nominations today, with major artists like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift in focus. Here is the complete list of nominees. READ
The 67th Annual Grammy Awards journey starts with the official nomination announcements.
The Recording Academy has unveiled contenders in 94 categories, setting a record for the most categories at any major award show. Fans and industry insiders are waiting to see if Beyoncé’s "Cowboy Carter" will bring her closer to extending her lead as the most-awarded Grammy artist. There’s also speculation about Taylor Swift potentially facing off with Beyoncé for Album of the Year, a category that has long eluded Beyoncé.
Beyoncé leads the 2025 Grammy nominations with 11 nods, setting a personal record thanks to her album Cowboy Carter and its singles. She joins Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter as contenders in all three top categories: record, song, and album of the year. Roan and Carpenter also appear in the best new artist category, spotlighting a strong year for female artists across the Grammy nominations.
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Alissia
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Ian Fitchuk
- Mustard
- Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- Jessi Alexander
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Raye
Pop Solo Performance
- “Bodyguard” — Beyoncé
- “Espresso” — Sabrina Carpenter
- “Apple” — Charli XCX
- “Birds of a Feather” — Billie Eilish
- “Good Luck, Babe!” — Chappell Roan
Pop Duo/Group Performance
- “Us” — Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift
- “Levii’s Jeans” — Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone
- “Guess” — Charli XCX & Billie Eilish
- “The Boy Is Mine” — Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica
- “Die With a Smile” — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
Dance Pop Recording
- “Make You Mine” — Madison Beer
- “Von Dutch” — Charli XCX
- “L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]” — Billie Eilish
- “Yes, And?” — Ariana Grande
- “Got Me Started” — Troye Sivan
Rock Album
- “Happiness Bastards” — The Black Crowes
- “Romance” — Fontaines D.C.
- “Saviors” — Green Day
- “TANGK” — Idles
- “Dark Matter” — Pearl Jam
- “Hackney Diamonds” — The Rolling Stones
- “No Name” — Jack White
Alternative Music Performance
- “Neon Pill” — Cage the Elephant
- “Song of the Lake” — Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
- “Starburster” — Fontaines D.C.
- “Bye Bye” — Kim Gordon
- “Flea” — St. Vincent
Best New Artist
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doechii
- Khruangbin
- Raye
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
R&B Performance
- “Guidance” — Jhené Aiko
- “Residuals” — Chris Brown
- “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” — Coco Jones
- “Made For Me (Live On BET)” — Muni Long
- “Saturn” — SZA
R&B Album
- “11:11 (Deluxe)” — Chris Brown
- “Vantablack” — Lalah Hathaway
- “Revenge” — Muni Long
- “Algorithm” — Lucky Daye
- “Coming Home” — Usher
Melodic Rap Performance
- “Kehlani” — Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani
- “Spaghettii” — Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey
- “We Still Don’t Trust You” — Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd
- “Big Mama” — Latto
- “3” — Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu
Musical Theater Album
- Hell’s Kitchen
- Merrily We Roll Along
- The Notebook
- The Outsiders
- Suffs
- The Wiz
Country Solo Performance
- “16 Carriages” — Beyoncé
- “I Am Not Okay” — Jelly Roll
- “The Architect” — Kacey Musgraves
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey
- “It Takes A Woman” — Chris Stapleton
Country Album
- Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé
- F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
- Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
- Higher – Chris Stapleton
- Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
Song of the Year
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)
- “Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- “Die With a Smile” – Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)
- “Fortnight” – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)
- “Good Luck, Babe!” – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)
- “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
- “Please Please Please” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
- “Texas Hold ‘Em” – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Gospel Performance/Song
- “Church Doors” — Yolanda Adams; Donald Lawrence & Sir William James Baptist, songwriters
- “Yesterday” — Melvin Crispell III
- “Hold On (Live)” — Ricky Dillard
- “Holy Hands” — DOE; Jesse Paul Barrera, Jeffrey Castro Bernat, Dominique Jones, Timothy Ferguson, Kelby Shavon Johnson, Jr., Jonathan McReynolds, Rickey Slikk Muzik Offord & Juan Winans, songwriters
- “One Hallelujah” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters
Latin Pop Album
- Funk Generation – Anitta
- El Viaje – Luis Fonsi
- GARCÍA – Kany García
- Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira
- Orquideas — Kali Uchis
Musica Mexicana Album
- Diamantes — Chiquis
- Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 — Carín León
- ÉXODO — Peso Pluma
- De Lejitos — Jessi Uribe
Best African Music Performance
- “Tomorrow” – Yemi Alade
- “MMS” – Asake & Wizkid
- “Sensational” – Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay
- “Higher” – Burna Boy
- “Love Me JeJe” – Tems
Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
- American Fiction — Laura Karpman, composer
- Challengers — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers
- The Color Purple — Kris Bowers, composer
- Dune: Part Two — Hans Zimmer, composer
- Shōgun — Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers
Song Written for Visual Media
- “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” [From Twisters: The Album] — Jessi Alexander, Luke Combs & Jonathan Singleton, songwriters (Luke Combs)
- “Better Place” [From TROLLS Band Together] — Amy Allen, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (*NSYNC & Justin Timberlake)
- “Can’t Catch Me Now” [From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes] — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
- “It Never Went Away” [From American Symphony] — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
- “Love Will Survive” [From The Tattooist of Auschwitz] — Walter Afanasieff, Charlie Midnight, Kara Talve & Hans Zimmer, songwriters (Barbra Streisand)
Record of the Year
- “Now And Then” – The Beatles
- “Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé
- “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
- “360” – Charli XCX
- “Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish
- “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
- “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
- “Fortnight” – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone
Album of the Year
- New Blue Sun – André 3000
- Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé
- Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
- Brat – Charli XCX
- Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
- Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish