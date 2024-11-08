Why Disney Didn't Air THIS Episode of Boy Meets World; Rider Strong Explains

Boy Meets World is perhaps one of the most iconic shows of the 90s. Telling the coming of age stories of its many characters facing the same limbo that the young adults all around the world face. The show's writers were known to tackle many sensetive topics, that the other kids' show might shy away from adressing.

However. there was a particluar episode that the cast, and the Disney network wasn't keen on airing. The season 5, episode 18 titled 'If You Can’t Be with the One You Love' deals with the issue of alcholism. Rider Strong who played the part of Shawn explained, that while in the first half of the 22 mintue episode, his character and Cory who's played by Ben Savage, were seen having a good time with their expirince with alchole. But in the latter half the tone suddnely changes.

Strong explains, "Then in that second half, it's like as if he's a 45-year-old alcoholic who's like I can't stop, but I gotta keep doing this." He added, "And I don't think that's realistic for somebody who's tried alcohol once." The episode ends with Shawn's frieds stepping in and helping him understand that he needs help.