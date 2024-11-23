Cher Credits Boyfriend Alexander Edwards for Inspiring Her Musical Comeback

Cher, 78, is ready to create new music after years away from the studio, and it seems her romance with boyfriend Alexander Edwards, 38, is the driving force behind her inspiration. The music executive has reportedly played a pivotal role in her upcoming project, bringing fresh tracks to the icon and sparking her creative energy.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Cher confirmed her return to the studio when asked if she would make another album. “I’m about to,” she revealed. Sources close to the singer say she and Edwards will begin recording sessions in January, and she is “really excited” about the collaboration.

Edwards, who previously served as Vice President of A&R at Def Jam and now works for Sony Music Publishing, has a producing credit on Cher’s 2023 Christmas album for the track “Drop Top Sleigh Ride” featuring Tyga. He has reportedly been spending more time at Cher’s Malibu home as they prepare for this new project.

In addition to her potential studio album, there are rumors circulating that Cher could return to Las Vegas for a fourth residency. While no plans have been confirmed, fans are hopeful, as her previous residencies have been iconic, including her most recent stint at Dolby Live from 2017 to 2020.

Cher has been keeping busy with multiple projects, including promoting volume one of her memoir, which has received glowing reviews, and performing at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony last month with Dua Lipa.

After a decade-long hiatus from recording, Cher seems poised to make a triumphant return to music, thanks to her partnership with Alexander Edwards. With new songs, studio sessions on the horizon, and whispers of a Las Vegas comeback, the legendary singer proves yet again that her career is far from slowing down.

