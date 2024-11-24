Cher Recounts Finding Out Her Legal Name After Birth Name Mix-Up; Says ‘I Believed Cherilyn Was…’

Cher’s new memoir has surely got everyone talking because of the revelation it consists of. One of them was the singer’s legal name, which she accidentally found out was different as she attempted to change her name legally to Cher in 1979.

Cher, who was born Cherilyn Sarkisian, recalled that when she applied for a copy of her birth certificate in 1979, she was “shocked” to find out that her first name was registered as Cheryl.

As per People magazine's article, in the newly released memoir, while talking about the name error made by the hospital nurse, she penned, “I believed Cherilyn was my name until the day years later when I decided to legally change my name to simply Cher.”

The singer and actress added that in the year 1946 her mother, Georgia Holt, who was 19 at the time, went into early labor at a small hospital in El Centro, California. She experienced long and unmedicated labor. The legendary singer shared that her mom was “exhausted” by the time she arrived at around 7:30 a.m. on May 20, Monday.

When her mother was in the recovery process, a nurse paid her a visit and asked about the name that she had planned to give her newborn baby. The songstress wrote that her mom did not have any idea, but the nurse insisted on it, so she responded with, “Well, Lana Turner's my favorite actress and her little girl's called Cheryl. My mother's name is Lynda, so how about Cherilyn?”

When the I Got You Babe vocalist got to know about her name error, she asked her mother if she was even aware of her real name. Her mom then took that document from her hands, looked at it, and shrugged.

The singer's mother said that she was only a teenager at that time and also suffered a lot of “pain.” She said to Cher to give her a break.

The acclaimed songstress released her memoir titled Cher: The Memoir, Part One on November 19, 2024.

