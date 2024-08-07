Chris Evans' Tight Shooting Schedule For Deadpool & Wolverine Will Leave You Shocked

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer and Shawn Levy directed Deadpool & Wolverine was a fan fest where we got to see multiple OG Avengers giving us many nostalgic moments. One of them is Chris Evans who played the role of Johny Storm aka Human Torch. And, it was a crucial part of this film.

Ryan Reynolds is now acknowledging everyone after the mega success of the film and in an interview with Collider, Reynolds shared how Evans managed to pull off this in two days only. It was an all-praise comment from Reynolds for the professionalism shown by Evans.

Detailing his schedule, Reynolds shared to what extent Evans went to perfect his part in just two days and it was quite commendable. "We're so grateful to have him there," Reynolds said, being grateful for Evans' commitment. "And you know, he was only there for two days. If you think about how much he did in just two days, it was crazy."

Few days back, Reynolds also addressed Evans' return to the MCU. On Instagram, Chris Evans shared a Deadpool & Wolverine set photo to celebrate his return as Johnny Storm, and Ryan Reynolds has responded with heartfelt comments. Reynolds called Evans' return "the greatest show on Earth."

In an interview with People magazine recently, Evans said it was a casual conversation with his friend and fellow actor Ryan Reynolds that planted the seed for his reprisal. It was Reynolds who approached Evans with a tantalizing proposition: a role that could turn out to be a career-high spot. The offer was hard to turn down, especially since the actors had built a very strong bond of friendship and trust.

Evans has worked with Reynolds before on "Free Guy," where he famously played one cameo. That led to an established trust in Reynolds' instincts, and hence, he decided to come back as Johnny Storm. The actor said he had a blast while filming and was similarly very pleased with the end product.

While Evans is undoubtedly best known for his portrayal of Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was actually the Fantastic Four franchise that began his relationship with Marvel. He first hit the screen as the Human Torch in the 2005 Fantastic Four, and later again in the sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, in 2007. Needless to say, the appearance nearly two decades later has washed over fans with a wave of nostalgia.

