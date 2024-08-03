Chris Pratt's Heartwarming Bond With Father-In-Law Arnold Schwarzenegger: EXPLORED

The friendship between Chris Pratt and Arnold Schwarzenegger is based on more than just their mutual career as action stars; it also involves a close personal bond. When Chris Pratt made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March last year, he shared a fascinating anecdote regarding his relationship with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

He disclosed a special and intimate part of their connection when he said that Schwarzenegger had taught him how to smoke cigars. When Pratt married Katherine, Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter, in 2019, their bond grew even closer. Schwarzenegger and Pratt became close family members due to the marriage, which further cemented their closeness.

In an interview with PEOPLE in May 2023, Pratt expressed how much it means to him to have Schwarzenegger's support, especially before the special screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Pratt stated that having Schwarzenegger's backing is extremely important to him, both personally and professionally.

Pratt also expressed profound love for Schwarzenegger's legendary roles. He claimed that, as a child, he aspired to be like the roles Schwarzenegger portrayed in films such as Commando, Predator, and Terminator. Pratt clearly admires Schwarzenegger's accomplishments as an action hero, and gaining encouragement from someone he has long liked means a lot to him.

Recently, Chris Pratt's portrayal in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 garnered praise from Arnold Schwarzenegger, who said that Pratt did a fantastic job with the ideal balance of humor and action. Schwarzenegger expressed his pride in Pratt for his outstanding performance in the movie.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Chris Pratt recalled a memorable occasion he had with Arnold Schwarzenegger where the latter exuded a distinctly male demeanor, mentioning in particular an occasion in which Schwarzenegger asked him to share a cigar. This incident highlighted the tight relationship between Schwarzenegger and Pratt, as Pratt was present for the birth of Schwarzenegger's granddaughter.

In a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Schwarzenegger praised Pratt, his son-in-law, for having an engaging chat. Schwarzenegger expressed his joy that his daughter had discovered Pratt and described their relationship as one in which they complement each other perfectly and share a deep affection.

Chris Pratt shared a sweet message on Instagram to commemorate Schwarzenegger's 77th birthday. Pratt expressed his appreciation and fondness for his father-in-law, looking forward to another year of useful counsel. They enjoyed cigars, chess matches, and even the fun activity of giving cookies to the barn animals in Schwarzenegger's kitchen.



