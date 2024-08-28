Christina Hall Removes Important Piece From Her Finger Amid Divorce From Josh Hall And It's NOT Her Wedding Ring

Christina Hall is currently in the process of legally separating from her husband, Josh Hall. On August 26 of this year, she took to Instagram stories and recorded herself getting her tattoo that was on her wedding ring finger, lasered. She was grateful to her friend, Dr. Jonathan Zelken for assisting her through the procedure.

"Thank you to my friends @jonathanzelkenmd for always taking care of me," Christina wrote over the video of the laser removal process.



In the past few weeks, she went on a family trip to a tropical island with her children. It was after she posted a video of a silver suitcase placed at the bottom of the stairs accompanied by Eminem’s Houdini.

Christina Hall quipped in an Instagram post that it is sometimes better to lean on a muscular assistant than on a man because it is cheaper and safer.

"When you need a man to do the heavy lifting. Actually, just a really strong assistant. Cheaper & safer choice," she wrote.

Her decision to shave off the ring tattoo is after her husband Josh Hall separated and filed for a divorce in July under the premise of irreconcilable differences, they had been married for almost three years.

“I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for. I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever," he wrote in a statement earlier this month.

Advertisement

Since then, Josh has downplayed his desire for privacy while claiming that he will not openly bash any of the entities involved because the key players have families to attend to. He also talked of how the internet is permanent, and as such such matters should be handled with due respect.

ALSO READ: ‘I Probably Would Go to My Grave': Hozier Reveals the Drunken Story Behind His Hit Song Too Sweet

During the statement, Josh Hall mentioned that he respects one’s privacy and that would not like someone to take his picture without his consent. He stated that anything of the sort would beaddressed between him and their legal departments and that the people close to them personally know the kind of people they are.

“We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are," his message continued.

Advertisement

Two days after this statement, Josh was seen removing his belongings from the Newport Beach home which he and Christina jointly purchased for $12 million in May 2022.

Prior to their divorce, they were to participate in The Flip Off, a television show about house flipping against Christina’s ex-spouse Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

ALSO READ: Julianne Hough Recalls First Date With Ex- Boyfriend Ryan Seacrest: ‘We Did The Ferris Wheel’