Christina Hall Drops Wish For Ex Tarek El Moussa’s 43rd Birthday; Check Out Her Comment HERE

Christina Hall, popularly known for her role in Christina on the Coast, pleasantly surprised her fans by doing a kind thing for her former husband Tarek El Moussa. On August 21, Christina left a comment on Instagram wishing Tarek a happy 43rd birthday. They were married from 2009 to 2016 and have two children together namely Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 9.

Check out Christina's comment here:

Tarek’s current wife, Heather El Moussa also wrote to him on Instagram as she celebrated with him. The Selling Sunset star uploaded numerous photos of their relationship that included moments of their wedding in 2021 and the arrival of their son Tristan in 2023.

Heather poured out her heart to Tarek saying he is her best friend and the best dad. The morning started with decorations on his birthday at home after which they boarded a van that was decorated for them all as family members. In May, Tarek and Heather announced they would be teaming up with Christina for a new HGTV series called The Flip Off. This show will make exes compete against one another in flipping houses.

Fans are excited because this is the first time they will be working together since their show Flip or Flop ended in 2022. Initially, it seemed likely that Josh Hall, Christina’s estranged spouse would be joining the cast but fans are wondering what happens next given their recent breakup.

Despite where they have come from together; Christina has worked hard on building a solid relationship with Heather. It came out clearly when she mentioned how good of a stepmother Heather was towards her kids during an interview recently aired.

“We communicate about the kids all the time. She's an amazing stepmom — the kids love her so much,” said Christina. Christina’s recent conversation with Ant Anstead illustrated her ability to keep things civil between themselves even though they separated.

She even landed a joke that involved her fan concerning Ant replacing Josh on the show, The Flip Off, indicating that she was not taking it all seriously. This phase in Christina’s life has shown that time and effort can mend wounds towards a positive atmosphere for shared parenting and future great projects too.

