Christopher Nolan Wants To Delve Into Horror Genre After Oppenheimer's Success; Here's What Filmmaker Has To Say

Christopher Nolan, after the huge success of Oppenheimer, revealed that he wishes to explore more of the horror genre in the upcoming years. Nolan, in an interview with the British Film Institute, said that he thinks he could tackle the horror part of the film well. The interstellar director pointed out that Oppenheimer too had scary parts, especially after the scene where the Manhattan Team is successful in making their first atomic weapon.

Nolan was indulging in a conversation with the audience at BFI on Thursday, where he discussed multiple film techniques used in his movies over the years. Taking examples from The Batman Trilogy, the Inception director touched on various aspects of his craft, including writing, directing, and cinematography.

Weighing Upon Oppenheimer’s Horror Elements

While in a conversation with the panel at the BFI, Nolan addressed a question about the horror elements in Oppenheimer. He answered, "Certainly, Oppenheimer has elements of horror, which I definitely think are appropriate for the subject matter. The middle of the film is very heavily based on the heist genre, and the third act of the film is the courtroom drama. And the reason I settled on those two genres for those sections is that they are mainstream genres in which dialogue and people talking are inherently tense and interesting to an audience. That’s the fun thing with genre—you get to play with a lot of different areas,whereas in different types of films you really wouldn’t be allowed to.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Emily Blunt Lose Her Role In Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy? Actress Reveals

Why Does The Horror Genre Appeal To Nolan?

When asked about what elements of the horror genre appeal to him, Nolan promptly answered, “I think horror films are very interesting because they depend on very cinematic devices. It’s really about [provoking] a visceral response to things. So at some point, I’d love to make a horror film. But I think a really good horror film requires a really exceptional idea, and those are few and far between. So I haven’t found the story that lends itself to that. But I think it’s a very interesting genre from a cinematic point of view. It’s also one of the few genres where the studios make a lot of these films, and they’re films that have a lot of bleakness and a lot of abstraction. They have a lot of qualities that Hollywood is generally very resistant to putting into films, but that’s a genre where it’s allowable.”

Apart from his cinematic experience, the Tenet director credited his actors for being exceptional at their roles. Nolan remembered Heath Ledger as an example and discussed what he brought to the role of Joker in The Dark Knight. He said, “The Joker from ‘The Dark Knight’ is all about fear and anarchy and the fear of rules breaking down and what that will do to society.” Ledger did complete justice to his role, making it an iconic one.

ALSO READ: Christopher Nolan wins his 1st ever Golden Globe after 6 times nominee; Here's what he said on receiving the award