Christopher Nolan celebrated his first Golden Globe win for Best Director with Oppenheimer, a film exploring the life of atomic bomb inventor J. Robert Oppenheimer. This marked Nolan's sixth nomination, affirming his creative prowess in Hollywood.

Christopher Nolan wins his 1st ever Golden Globe after 6 times nominee

Accepting the awards, Christopher Nolan said, "Thank you, Golden Globes. The only time I've ever been on the stage before was accepting one of these on behalf of our dear friend Heath Ledger. And that was complicated and, and challenging for me. And in the middle of speaking, I glanced up and Robert Downey Junior caught my eye and gave me a look of love and support the same look he's giving me now the same love and support. He's shown so many people and in our community over so many years. So, I thought it'd be simpler accepting for myself."

ALSO READ: Jo koy says 'we're not gonna loose it' at the Golden Globes red carpet; Here's what he said about roasting the guests

Nolan then continued, "But as a director, of course, as I stand here, I suddenly realize I can only accept this on behalf, of people as directors. We, we bring people together and we try and get them to give us their, their best. And Robert Killian, my partner in crime for 20 years, Matt, wherever you went and Florence and Emily just the incredible work of our amazing crew. So many, so many people think, please wrap up here we go."

He concluded the speech saying, "Donna Langley and Universal for seeing potential in, in very challenging material Chuck Rogan for, for giving me the book and, and, you know, urging me onward and so many other people to thank. But Emma Thomas, my, my partner in life and in art, I love you."

Advertisement

Oppenheimer garnered eight nominations, spanning categories like Best Screenplay and Best Motion Picture — Drama, positioning it as a significant contender for the upcoming Oscars. Nolan, known for his cinematic achievements, has previously received five Oscar nominations, but this Golden Globe victory elevates his prominence in the competitive Best Director list, where formidable names like Martin Scorsese and Greta Gerwig also compete.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards, hosted by stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy at The Beverly Hilton, is a crucial event in recognizing outstanding contributions to the film industry. Nolan's win further solidifies Oppenheimer's position as an early frontrunner for the Oscars, enhancing Nolan's standing in the competitive list of directors. The awards ceremony encompasses numerous notable films, including Barbie, with nine nominations, and other noteworthy works like Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

For enthusiasts eagerly anticipating updates on the Golden Globes, Pinkvilla remains a reliable source, ensuring audiences stay informed about the accolades, surprises, and noteworthy moments from the 81st edition of this prestigious awards show.

ALSO READ: The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki clinched best Supporting Actress award at Golden Globes 2024 for playing Princess Diana