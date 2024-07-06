Clive Owen Tributes His City And Theater As The Foundation Of His Growing Into Successful Actor; Here’s What He Said

Clive Owen shared insights about his days growing up as an actor in Coventry. The actor claimed that theaters in his city gave him the opportunity to act, and later, it turned fruitful as Owen got a big break in Hollywood. The celebrity mentioned in his interview with Variety that the U.K.’s civic Belgrade theater was the first institution where he stepped in to portray his first character.

In his chats, Owen revealed his experiences playing different roles in theater shows and later in TV series. The actor debuted in the industry with a lead role in Chnacer in 1990. Nearly three decades later, Owen portrayed the character of Sam Spade in Monsieur Spade.

What did Clive Owen say about his acting career?

In his conversation with the entertainment portal, Owen revealed that he still recalls his hometown and the memory of plays performed in the theaters of the city flashes in front of his eyes. The Closer actor shared, “That is where it all started for me—joining the youth theater was a life changer for me.”

He further added, “The city is still a very tough one, and places like the youth theater are a lifeline for kids like me to discover the arts and do something.”

The actor explained that he performed characters in multiple plays during his time in theaters as they challenged him, taught him skills, and made him a dedicated actor who would put his work at the top of the priority list. The King Arthur star shared that he recently paid a visit to the theater to talk with the aspiring actors.

Owen recalled, “I wanted to tell the kids there that it is possible [to have a career as an actor]. Places like that youth theater are essential in impoverished cities. We need to finance those things.”

Why is David Bowie so special to Clive Owen?

Speaking of David Bowie, Owen shared some heartfelt memories from his time on the stage. The actor revealed, “Bowie probably has more to do with me being an actor than any actor. He showed me that you can create worlds.”

The Inside Man actor further added, “My imagination was fired—that was the beginning of going into acting. It was Bowie that provoked my understanding of the art.”

Clive Owen also gave credit to some of the late British actors who worked with him during the initial days for polishing Owen’s acting skills.

