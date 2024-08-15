Colman Domingo Recalls Having Good Time With Oprah Winfrey At Ava DuVernay’s Birthday Party; DETAILS Inside

Euphoria star Colman Domingo shared a fun incident from the past, which includes Oprah Winfrey. The actor shared insights from Ava DuVernay's birthday party, where the TV host brought in tequila shots in a tray to loosen everybody up.

In conversation with Kelly Ripa during his appearance on her podcast, Domingo discussed Winfrey's party for DuVernay, which was hosted in the TV producer's mansion in the Maui Mountains. While talking to The Color Purple star, Ripa, too, shared that she had earlier gifted a bottle of alcohol to the 70-year-old.

Domingo revealed that Winfrey is one of the coolest personalities of any party. The actor said, "We go to Oprah's pretty much mountain—she pretty much owns a mountain in Maui—it's lush, beautiful and elegant. She had, for the birthday, there were two chefs and comfort food. In the morning, we kept marveling; there were truffles everywhere. She loves truffles!"

He added, "It was all comfort food, things from her southern roots, but also very elegant. The thing I think we all loved was that she loves a beautiful sip of tequila."

Apart from socializing at parties, the Sing Sing star has a connection to a legacy in the industry that dates back to the time when Winfrey stepped in. While the TV personality appeared to play the supporting actress in the 1985 Oscar-winning film The Color Purple, Domingo has been a prominent actor in the project, as he has played the role of Mister in the reboot of the film, which was carried out in 2023. Oprah Winfrey was one of the producers of the recent release.

On the work front, Colman Domingo has various projects lined up, including filming Euphoria season 3. The makers of the popular HBO series confirmed that the show will be going into production in January 2023, with all the cast members reprising their roles.

The series had been kept on hold since 2022 for various reasons, including the Hollywood writers’ strike and the death of Angus Cloud, amongst a few.

Seasons 1 and 2 of the show are available to stream on HBO.

