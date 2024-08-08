'It's Really Kind Of Incredible': Coleman Domingo Is Thankful To Euphoria For Giving Him Title Of 'Heartthrob' At 54

Coleman Domingo is all set to reprise his role as Ali Muhammed in the third season of Euphoria, which will begin filming in January 2025. The actor has been lauded for his performance in the first two seasons of the drama series, and as he moves forward to shoot the new set of episodes, Domingo reveals that he has been titled a “heartthrob” by the fans of the show.

While in conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed that his character was developed by Sam Levison, based on the individual who worked as his (Levison’s) sponsor. However, the actor claimed he had no idea that a character would make him a fan favorite overnight.

During his appearance on Sirius XM’s The Spotlight With Jessica Shaw, Domingo shared that he feels thrilled to be a part of the HBO show as he has grown to immense fame. The actor told the host, "It’s really kind of incredible.”

He further added that the younger audience recognized him by the portrayal of his character in Euphoria. The Color Purple actor shared, "They’re like, 'Oh my god, Ali!' And usually, what’s so sweet is that they look at me, and they want me to be their big brother, their father figure, their counselor or something."

The actor also remembered a few of his wild encounters with fans. Recalling one of the incidents, Domingo revealed that he drove down to Los Angeles, and a group of girls kept staring at the Euphoria star. The 54-year-old added, "I don’t know, but they kept looking, and then eventually, I waved, and then I literally heard [screams]. So I’m a 54-year-old heartthrob as well."

He continued to say, "It’s happened. I never knew it would happen, but it’s happened at the ripe old age of 54. Listen, as long as it happened at some point in my life, right?"

Meanwhile, Euphoria season 3 is slated to begin production in January 2025. The last season was released in 2022, and ever since, the show has been on hold due to various reasons. The makers have confirmed that all main cast members will return to their roles.

