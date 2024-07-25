‘I Will Be Returning To Season 3’: Colman Domingo Confirms Role In Euphoria

Colman Domingo has confirmed that he will return as Ali for the third season of HBO's popular series Euphoria. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, a fan asked Domingo if he'd be returning, and he happily announced, "I will be returning to Season 3 of Euphoria." This news has thrilled fans of his character. He also mentioned that filming will begin "early next year," giving viewers something to look forward to.

Euphoria Season 3 production update from HBO

HBO has officially announced that production on Season 3 of Euphoria will begin in January 2025. Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming and Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming season. “We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam [Levinson] and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans,” Orsi said.

Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, and Maude Apatow are expected to return. The series, which follows the lives of high school students dealing with issues such as addiction, identity, and relationships, has received praise for its raw and honest portrayal of youth culture.

Colman Domingo's role and hopes for a new season

Domingo plays Ali, a recovering drug addict who serves as a sponsor and mentor to Zendaya's character, Rue. His character has become a fan favorite due to his wisdom and support for Rue during her times of need. Domingo's portrayal of Ali earned him critical acclaim, and fans are excited to see how his character's journey continues in the upcoming season.

When asked about potential Season 3 storylines, Domingo expressed a desire to explore unresolved plot points. One fan asked about the fate of the character Laurie, played by Martha Kelly, and the suitcase full of drugs that Rue owed her. "I hope so; that's a good storyline," Domingo said. "That Laurie character was incredible." This suggests that Rue and Ali may face new developments and challenges in the upcoming season.

Euphoria series background and what to expect

Euphoria premiered in 2019 and quickly became a cultural sensation. The show's striking visual style, compelling characters, and exploration of difficult topics have earned it a devoted following. The second season, which premiered in February 2022, left viewers with a lot of questions and excitement for what came next.

Colman Domingo's return, along with that of the rest of the main cast, signals continuity and a deeper exploration of the characters' arcs. Fans are especially interested in seeing how Rue and Ali's relationship develops, given the show's frequent exploration of personal and emotional depth.

