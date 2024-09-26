Could Channing Tatum Be Playing Lead Role in His Own Series Gambit? Explore Latest Theory

Channing Tatum's long-awaited debut as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine brings excitement among X-Men fans, who had long anticipated his portrayal of the popular mutant.

Tatum's Gambit may take on a leading role in a new Time Variance Authority (TVA) comic series. Given the TVA's growing relevance in both the Marvel Comics Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), many fans are curious to know where Gambit fits into this evolving story.

Tatum's version of Gambit has captured fan interest, and reports suggest that his character may play a significant role in the new TVA comic series. Marvel has confirmed that TVA #1 will be written by Katharyn Blair and illustrated by Pere Pérez.

The five-issue series will look at fresh links between the Marvel Comics Universe and the MCU, merging the two worlds in a way that has never been done before.

Marvel has teased that TVA #1 will introduce several MCU characters to the comic book universe. While Gambit has not been officially confirmed as one of these characters, his appearance on the cover of TVA #1 and mentions in the issue's solicitation strongly suggest that he will be involved. This has prompted speculation that Tatum's Gambit, who appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine, will continue his journey in this comic series.

The TVA was first introduced in Marvel Comics, but the Loki TV series brought it to the forefront of the MCU. Now, the TVA is returning to its comic book roots, with Marvel claiming that the next series will mark the organization's evolution.

This new TVA comic series is planned to blend MCU elements with classic Marvel Comics narrative, resulting in an even more interconnected multiverse.

According to Marvel, this marks the start of a new era for the Time Variance Authority. With connections to both the MCU and the larger Marvel Comics Universe, the series is eagerly anticipated. Gambit's addition heightens the excitement, as fans speculate about how his character will interact with the other heroes and villains in this expanded multiverse.

Channing Tatum's involvement with Gambit dates back nearly two decades. Fans had long hoped to see him play the part, but it wasn't until Deadpool & Wolverine that it became a reality. Tatum's portrayal of the cheerful, card-throwing mutant was well received, and his future in the MCU has become a hot topic.

While Deadpool and Wolverine left Gambit's fate uncertain a deleted scene hinted Tatum's version of the character would live. This has fueled extensive speculation that Gambit will continue to appear in the MCU, possibly as a member of the X-Men or in a solo film.

Tatum's Gambit's story could potentially be expanded through the TVA comic series, which provides a rare opportunity for his character to appear in both the MCU and the Marvel Comics universe.

